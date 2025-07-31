



Indian naval ships INS Mysore, INS Kiltan, and INS Shakti made a port call to the Philippines on July 30, 2025, receiving a warm welcome from the Philippine Navy.





This visit is part of India's ongoing effort to strengthen maritime ties and enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





The deployment aligns with India’s strategic vision called MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), highlighting the Indian Navy's commitment to being a preferred partner in regional security and growth.





India and the Philippines have a history of defence cooperation, which is a strong pillar of their bilateral relations and holds promise for future collaboration. Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships regularly visit the Philippines and conduct consultations with their naval counterparts.





For example, in May 2024, three Indian Navy ships of the Eastern Fleet (INS Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan) visited Manila. Other recent port calls include vessels such as ICG Samudra Paheredar in March 2024 and INS Kadmatt in December 2023, reflecting sustained maritime engagement.





The India-Philippines maritime ties are further institutionalized through mechanisms like the India-Philippines Track-1 Maritime Dialogue, inaugurated in December 2024, focusing on exchanging views on maritime challenges and enhancing cooperation between the two navies.





This deployment also forms part of India's broader operational deployment in Southeast Asia, which recently included a visit to Da Nang, Vietnam by Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti, and Kiltan on July 24, 2025.





These activities strengthen strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and support a rules-based, inclusive maritime order. The visits include professional interactions such as operational planning discussions, onboard briefings, community and cultural outreach, sports fixtures, and guided ship tours aimed at increasing interoperability and mutual understanding between navies.





The Indian Naval ships’ visit to the Philippines reflects India's MAHASAGAR vision and ongoing efforts to build robust maritime partnerships across the Indo-Pacific for regional security, holistic growth, and mutual cooperation.





Agencies







