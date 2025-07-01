



Brazil has demonstrated strong interest in deepening defence collaboration with India, particularly in acquiring and potentially co-producing advanced Indian military platforms such as the Garuda artillery guns, what Kalyani Strategic Systems calls it Garuda 105_v2. 4 X 4 Go-Anywhere Gun.





This renewed focus comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a diplomatic tour that includes participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where defence cooperation is a key agenda item.





According to senior officials from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Brazil’s interest spans a range of indigenous Indian defence solutions, including secure battlefield communication systems, offshore patrol vessels, coastal surveillance technology, and notably, the Akash air defence system alongside the Garuda artillery guns.





The Garuda artillery gun, developed under India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, is recognised for its precision, mobility, and operational flexibility, making it attractive for rapid deployment and coastal defence scenarios.





Brazil’s keenness is not limited to procurement; discussions are actively exploring joint research, technology sharing, training exchanges, and co-production ventures.





Brazilian officials have also expressed interest in collaborating on the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines and leveraging Brazil’s own aerospace capabilities, particularly through Embraer, for broader defence manufacturing partnerships.





This interest follows the demonstrated success of Indian defence systems, such as the Akash surface-to-air missile, which played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 by effectively neutralising aerial threats.





The Garuda artillery system, with its all-terrain manoeuvrability and precision firepower, further underscores India’s growing reputation as a source of reliable and innovative military technology.





Both nations are actively discussing avenues for joint production and mutual procurement, aiming to boost domestic defence industries and foster strategic ties. While talks are at a preliminary stage, the momentum signals a significant step in India’s ambitions to expand defence exports and Brazil’s intent to modernise its military with cost-effective, proven solutions from a trusted partner.





Agencies







