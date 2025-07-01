



INS Tamal, commissioned on July 1, 2025, at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, marks a historic milestone as the last foreign-built warship to join the Indian Navy. This event signifies the end of a two-decade era of major warship imports from Russia and aligns with India’s strategic shift towards self-reliance under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India” initiatives.





Design And Capabilities





INS Tamal is the second ship of the Tushil class, an upgraded variant of the Talwar and Teg (Krivak/Project 1135.6) classes. The 125-meter-long, 3,900-tonne stealth frigate incorporates over 26–30% indigenous components, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, which provides both land-attack and anti-ship capabilities.





The ship features advanced weaponry such as:





Shtil vertical launch surface-to-air missiles for robust air defence An improved A190 100 mm naval gun with enhanced accuracy and rate of fire Heavyweight torpedoes and urgent-attack anti-submarine rocket systems Modern EO/IR Sandal V system, 30 mm CIWS, and a suite of surveillance and fire control radars Indigenous HUMSA-NG sonar for long-range submarine detection





The ship is also equipped with network-centric warfare capabilities, advanced electronic warfare suites, and secure satellite communications, ensuring comprehensive battlespace awareness and operational flexibility. The deck supports the operation of Kamov-28 multirole and Kamov-31 airborne early warning helicopters, acting as force multipliers.





Operational Role And Strategic Importance





INS Tamal will serve with the Western Fleet, the “Sword Arm” of the Navy, responsible for operations in the Arabian Sea and western Indian Ocean, including waters near Karachi and India’s west coast. Its high tonnage-to-firepower ratio, extended endurance, and top speed exceeding 30 knots—thanks to the COGAG propulsion system—make it a formidable asset for blue-water operations.





Legacy And Transition





The commissioning of INS Tamal is not only a technological achievement but also a symbolic closure of India’s reliance on foreign-built warships. Since the 1960s, India’s naval modernization was heavily supported by the Soviet Union and later Russia, with landmark inductions ranging from submarines to missile boats and aircraft carriers. The Tushil-class project, including Tamal, represents one of the largest foreign naval shipbuilding contracts ever executed, reflecting decades of Indo-Russian defence cooperation.





Going forward, India’s focus will shift entirely to domestic warship construction, with two more frigates of similar design—Triput and Tavasya—being built at Goa Shipyard Limited through technology transfer from Russia. INS Tamal, therefore, stands as a testament to the enduring Indo-Russian partnership and the Indian Navy’s transition toward indigenous capability and self-reliance.





Agencies







