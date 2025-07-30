



Prominent Baloch human rights activist Mir Yar Baloch has publicly extended unconditional moral support to India's recent military response, highlighted during Parliament's debate on Operation Sindoor.





In an open letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla—and also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah—Mir Yar praised India's unity and the principled stance of both the government and the opposition against what he described as Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism.





Mir Yar emphasised the solidarity of the 60 million Baloch people with India.





He highlighted a resurgence of Pakistani military brutality in Balochistan following the pause in Operation Sindoor, framing these actions as reprisal for the region's support of India. The activist appealed to India to recognize the enduring India-Balochistan friendship and urged Indian leaders to raise the Baloch issue in Parliament, positioning India as a beacon of hope for oppressed peoples in the region.





He highlighted a resurgence of Pakistani military brutality in Balochistan following the pause in Operation Sindoor, framing these actions as reprisal for the region’s support of India. The activist appealed to India to recognize the enduring India-Balochistan friendship and urged Indian leaders to raise the Baloch issue in Parliament, positioning India as a beacon of hope for oppressed peoples in the region.





Mir Yar Baloch called for India’s formal support for Balochistan’s independence, arguing such a move would serve both strategic and moral imperatives.





Strategically, he asserted that an independent Balochistan would sever Pakistan’s access to the Arabian Sea via Gwadar, thereby disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he stated constitutes a direct threat to India’s security.





He also highlighted the shared cultural heritage—notably the Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Balochistan, a revered Hindu temple that the Baloch people have protected despite Pakistani efforts at radicalisation.





The letter frames the Baloch struggle as rooted in secular, democratic, and nationalist principles, citing a history of suffering under Pakistani rule since the forcible annexation of Balochistan in 1948. Mir Yar depicted India’s message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (“the world is one family”) as resonating with the aspirations of the Baloch people, calling upon Indian leaders to support their pursuit of freedom, justice, and lasting partnership with democratic neighbours.





This intervention by Mir Yar Baloch underscores an effort to internationalize the Balochistan issue, strengthen ties with India, and seek support against much-documented persecution by the Pakistani state, which Baloch groups describe as genocide, war crimes, and systematic oppression.





