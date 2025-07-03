

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi recently visited the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan, where he was comprehensively briefed on the pivotal role played by IMTRAT in enhancing military cooperation between India and the Royal Bhutanese Army.





According to a statement by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), IMTRAT, which stands as India’s oldest overseas military mission, continues to symbolize the strength and depth of Indo-Bhutanese defence relations.





During his visit, General Dwivedi interacted with personnel from both the Indian and Bhutanese armies, commending their commitment to focused joint training initiatives and leadership development programs.





The COAS lauded the collaborative spirit and the professionalism displayed by all ranks, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in fostering regional stability and mutual growth.





In addition to his engagements at IMTRAT, General Dwivedi toured the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military Hospital and the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military School, where he engaged with instructors and students.





He recognized the crucial role of capacity-building and military education in further solidifying the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The visit also included a stop at the Jamtsholing Gyaltsen Academy in Tashichhoeling, Samtse, where General Dwivedi was briefed on Bhutan’s Gyalsung National Service programme.





He interacted with academy instructors and received insights into the institution’s training framework, infrastructure, and operational aspects. The Indian Army underscored that General Dwivedi’s visit reaffirms India’s steadfast support for Bhutan, highlighting the enduring friendship and trusted partnership shared by the two neighbouring countries.





This visit not only showcased India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation but also reinforced the shared vision of peace, security, and development in the region.





Based On ANI Report





