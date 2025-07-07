



At the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address underscoring the urgent need for the international community to adopt a principled, unwavering stance against terrorism.





Speaking at the BRICS Session on Peace and Security, PM Modi described terrorism as the "most serious challenge" facing humanity today and emphasised that condemnation of such acts must be a matter of principle, not convenience.





The Prime Minister began by referencing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which he described as a direct assault on the "soul, identity, and dignity" of India. He expressed deep gratitude for the international solidarity and support extended to India in the aftermath of the attack, noting that such violence is not just an attack on a single nation but on all of humanity.





PM Modi argued that the global fight against terrorism should transcend considerations of geography or political expediency. He stated, "Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'. If we first see in which country the attack took place and against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity." He called for decisive, collective action, including the imposition of sanctions against perpetrators of terrorism, and insisted that there should be no distinction between words and actions in the global response to such threats.





Further, the Prime Minister warned against the dangers of selective condemnation and silent consent for terrorism, especially for personal or political gain. He stressed that the victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be equated and that any hesitation in taking action undermines the seriousness of the global fight against this menace.





Placing the issue in a broader context, PM Modi highlighted the ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises from West Asia to Europe, particularly expressing concern over the situation in Gaza. He reiterated India's belief in peaceful resolution and dialogue, drawing on the nation's cultural heritage rooted in the teachings of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. According to Modi, India rejects war and violence, advocating instead for efforts that foster dialogue, cooperation, solidarity, and trust among nations.





The Prime Minister also emphasised the pivotal role of BRICS in promoting global peace and security, describing it as the foundation for the common interests and future of humanity. He called on BRICS member states to unite and make concerted efforts to address shared challenges, stressing that sustainable development is only possible in a peaceful and secure environment.





Concluding his address, PM Modi invited BRICS leaders to India for the next summit in 2026, reinforcing India's commitment to multilateral cooperation and global stability. The summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia, reflecting the expanding influence and responsibility of the BRICS alliance in shaping a more secure and peaceful world.





Based On ANI Report







