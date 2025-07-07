



At the 17th BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro, the leaders of BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa—alongside new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia, issued a strong and unified condemnation of the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives and left many injured, was denounced in the "strongest terms" by the summit participants.





Zero Tolerance For Terrorism





In their joint declaration, the BRICS leaders unequivocally labelled terrorism as "criminal and unjustifiable," emphasizing that no motive can legitimize such acts. They called for "zero tolerance" towards terrorism and explicitly rejected "double standards" in global counter-terrorism efforts. The declaration stressed the necessity of combating terrorism in all its forms, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and the existence of safe havens for such groups.





Rejecting Association of Terrorism With Identity





The summit's declaration made it clear that terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group. The leaders insisted that all individuals and entities involved in terrorist activities, as well as their supporters, must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with both national and international law. The statement called for the eradication of double standards in counter-terrorism and the universal application of justice.





Strengthening BRICS Counter-Terrorism Mechanisms





The leaders welcomed the ongoing work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five subgroups, which operate under the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan. They expressed their intention to deepen cooperation in this area and emphasized the need for the swift adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the United Nations framework. The declaration also called for unified action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.





Condemnation of Attacks in Russia





Beyond the Pahalgam incident, the BRICS declaration condemned recent attacks against bridges and railway infrastructure in Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions, which targeted civilians and resulted in multiple casualties, including children. This condemnation underlines the bloc's broader stance against all forms of terrorism, regardless of geography.





Combating Illicit Financial Flows And Organised Crime





The summit reiterated BRICS' commitment to preventing and combating illicit financial flows, including money laundering and the financing of terrorism, extremism, and proliferation. The leaders also addressed the challenges posed by transnational organized crimes such as drug trafficking, cybercrimes, environmental crimes, illicit trafficking of firearms, human trafficking, corruption, and the misuse of new technologies, including cryptocurrencies, for illegal and terrorist purposes.





Focus On Capacity-Building And Youth Protection





Recognizing the importance of global cooperation, the BRICS leaders underscored the need for enhanced capacity-building and technical assistance, particularly for developing countries, to fulfil international obligations. They reaffirmed the principle that international anti-criminal cooperation should remain technical and non-politicized. Additionally, the declaration highlighted the importance of creating safe conditions for youth development and reducing their risk of involvement in illegal activities, welcoming international projects that engage young people in these efforts.





Conclusion





The 17th BRICS summit demonstrated a robust and united front against terrorism, advocating for comprehensive, non-discriminatory, and law-based approaches to counter-terrorism. The leaders' joint declaration reflects a commitment to international cooperation, legal accountability, and the strengthening of mechanisms to address both traditional and emerging security threats. The inclusion of new member countries further amplifies the bloc's collective voice and reach in global counter-terrorism initiatives.





