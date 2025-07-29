



The death sentence for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse convicted of murder in Yemen, has been reported as overturned and completely cancelled according to a statement from the office of the Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Musliyar. This decision reportedly followed a high-level meeting in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, where it was decided to cancel the death sentence that had earlier been temporarily suspended.





Nimisha Priya had been scheduled for execution on July 16, 2025, but her execution was postponed following concerted efforts by the Government of India, Indian expatriates, religious leaders, and human rights groups.





However, this information is contested. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has stated that the Grand Mufti's claim about the death sentence being completely overturned is inaccurate and lacks official written confirmation from Yemeni authorities. Indian officials handling the case have not confirmed these claims, and the MEA maintains that the case is sensitive with ongoing diplomatic dialogue.





The execution date was indeed postponed, but the formal cancellation of the death sentence has not been officially verified by the government or the Yemeni authorities as of now.





Nimisha Priya is a trained nurse from Kerala who moved to Yemen and partnered with a Yemeni citizen, Talal Abdo Mahdi, to set up a clinic. Their relationship soured when Mahdi allegedly harassed her, falsely claimed to be her husband using a manipulated wedding photograph, and confiscated her passport to prevent her from leaving Yemen.





In 2017, she attempted to sedate Mahdi to recover her passport, which inadvertently led to his death from an overdose. She was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to death in 2020, with her conviction upheld by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in 2023. Efforts for clemency have included discussions about blood money (Diyah) payments, which under Sharia law can lead to pardon if the victim’s family agrees.





In Summary





The Indian Grand Mufti’s office announced the death sentence was overturned after a Yemeni meeting. Indian MEA sources dispute this and say no official confirmation has been received. Nimisha Priya’s execution was postponed, but the exact legal status remains uncertain publicly. The case involves complex legal, diplomatic, and religious negotiations, including appeals for clemency under Yemeni and Sharia law.





This case highlights ongoing diplomatic sensitivity and differing public narratives on the final resolution of the sentence.





Based On ANI Report







