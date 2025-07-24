



Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has secured a significant contract valued at approximately ₹293.81 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 150 units of indigenously designed High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) 6x6. This contract marks a major milestone in advancing India's Make in India initiative aimed at boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.





The 6x6 HMVs are engineered for exceptional reliability and versatility, capable of operating efficiently across extreme terrains, high altitudes, and under diverse and adverse climatic conditions. Key technical features of these vehicles include an independent suspension system that enhances mobility, a powerful air-cooled engine, a central tyre inflation system for terrain adaptability, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) ensuring operational safety, and a backbone tube chassis design that contributes to the vehicle’s stability and durability.





Manufacturing of these vehicles will be primarily undertaken at BEML's state-of-the-art production facilities located in Palakkad, Kerala, and Mysore, Karnataka, with additional manufacturing support from other divisions as operational needs demand.





Shri Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd., emphasised the significance of this order by highlighting that it showcases BEML’s expertise and capability in producing advanced indigenous products which are crucial towards strengthening India's defence infrastructure.





He also noted that the order reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting the Government of India's Make in India initiative and its mission to empower the armed forces with high-quality, locally developed solutions.





Strategically, these HMVs are expected to play a vital role in supporting general military operations. Their high mobility makes them indispensable for delivering essential services and comprehensive logistical support, particularly in some of India’s most remote, inaccessible, and challenging regions.





This contract thereby not only represents a commercial success for BEML but also significantly contributes to India’s growing self-reliance in critical defence manufacturing capabilities.





In addition to defence, BEML operates across multiple sectors including rail and metro, mining, and construction, boasting over six decades of experience and world-class manufacturing and R&D infrastructure. This new order further consolidates BEML’s position as an integral player in enhancing India's operational readiness and defence manufacturing strength.





Agencies







