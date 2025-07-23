



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to the Maldives, scheduled for July 25–26, 2025, is poised to significantly bolster bilateral ties between India and the Maldives, with a special emphasis on tourism, economic cooperation, and strategic partnership.





This high-level visit, at the invitation of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, coincides with the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations, marking a milestone in the diplomatic relations of the two nations.





Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has expressed optimism regarding the positive impact of this visit on the Maldivian tourism sector, especially with regard to Indian tourist arrivals. According to Nasheed, robust diplomatic relations set a favourable environment for tourism growth, remarking that "the Prime Minister's visit will further boost Indian tourist arrivals to the Maldives."





This sentiment underscores the broader expectation that an enhanced political rapport between the two countries will translate into tangible economic and social benefits.





A critical project at the heart of recent India-Maldives cooperation is the Hanimadu Airport, currently nearing completion with significant Indian financial assistance. Nasheed highlighted the strategic importance of this project, noting that the improved air connectivity—just a little over an hour from southern Indian cities to northern Maldives—holds great potential for both countries. The airport is expected to stimulate greater people-to-people contact and tourism flows, further anchoring economic ties.





On the issue of economic resilience, Nasheed credited India with playing a crucial role in averting a financial crisis during challenging times for the Maldives. He acknowledged that India's timely support helped the country avoid default amid mounting financial difficulties and substantial debt repayment pressures. The enduring partnership, he emphasized, is deeply valued by the Maldives and reflects a deep reservoir of trust and regional solidarity.





Nasheed also offered insights into Maldivian foreign policy, reaffirming the nation's traditional adoption of an "India-first" approach. While election cycles in the past have occasionally prompted shifts toward a pro-China or pro-India stance, he contended that democracy has now allowed for a more consistent and stable foreign policy, firmly entered on India. The consensus across Maldivian politics today is for an India-focused trajectory, heralding a new chapter in stability and regional cooperation.





Prime Minister Modi's participation as the guest of honour at the Maldives' 60th Independence Day and the scheduled talks with President Muizzu are seen as opportunities to review and reinvigorate the "India-Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership."





The visit is being closely watched as a chance to reset relations that had experienced strains in recent months, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to its maritime neighbour at a time when regional dynamics are rapidly evolving.





In a departure note, PM Modi reiterated the significance of this engagement, emphasizing that the momentum generated by these high-level talks will foster bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and mark the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations. The collaborative legacy and the prospect of enhancing connectivity, economic resilience, and regional security continue to define this vital partnership in the Indian Ocean region.





Based On ANI Report







