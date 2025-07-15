An illustration of Gamma Radiation Aerial Surveillance System (GRASS)





the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officially handed over six strategic, indigenously designed and developed products to the Indian Navy, marking a significant advancement in India’s defence self-reliance efforts.





This transfer was carried out in a formal ceremony at the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur, where DRDO’s Secretary DDR&D and Chairman, Dr. Samir V Kamat, presented the products to Rear Admiral Sriram Amur, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Submarines, Surface and Procurement), Naval Headquarters.





These six products have all been developed in accordance with the Naval Staff Qualitative Requirements (NSQR), ensuring they meet the specific operational and technical needs of the Indian Navy.





The products transferred are:





Gamma Radiation Aerial Surveillance System (GRASS) – for real-time detection and mapping of gamma radiation over large areas from the air.





Environmental Surveillance Vehicle (ESV) – a mobile ground platform for monitoring radiological conditions, particularly in and around sensitive locations.





Vehicle Radiological Contamination Monitoring System (VRCMS) – for detecting and quantifying radiological contamination on vehicles.





Underwater Gamma Radiation Monitoring System (UGRMS) – enabling underwater surveillance and mapping of gamma radiation, critical for naval operations and safety.





Dirt Extractor and Cross Contamination Monitor (DECCOM) – designed to prevent cross-contamination during decontamination operations and ensure thorough cleaning processes.





Organ Radioactivity Detection System (ORDS) – a health and safety system for monitoring radioactive contamination in biological samples or personnel​.





These indigenous systems strengthen the Indian Navy’s capabilities for nuclear, radiological, and environmental monitoring and safety, addressing both peacetime operational needs and emergency scenarios.





By delivering these advanced products, DRDO underlines its role as a key enabler in the nation’s drive for ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence technologies, while also ensuring the Indian Navy remains technologically equipped to respond to multi-domain threats.





In a related development, DRDO and the Indian Air Force successfully conducted a flight test of the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, from a Su-30 MKI platform off the coast of Odisha.





Astra demonstrated its ability to accurately engage aerial targets at ranges exceeding 100 kilometers, further exemplifying India’s advancements in indigenous missile technology.





Based On ANI Report





