A selection of advanced hi-tech missiles developed by DRDO





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased the missile systems deployed during Operation Sindoor at a recent workshop held on Saturday at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad.





This operation was India’s strategic response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, and the indigenous weapon systems developed at Hyderabad’s missile complex played a pivotal role in its success.





The event, which brought together scientists, defence veterans, and officials, celebrated the operational effectiveness of key missile platforms such as the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) Akash, the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, and UAV-launched precision-guided missiles, all of which were critical components in the conflict.





Titled ‘Sindoor Saugandh,’ the one-day workshop featured an exhibition of subsystems and a series of insightful talks that focused on the performance, innovation, and potential future upgrades of these indigenous systems.





DRDL Director Dr. G.A. Srinivasa Murthy emphasized that the event was not only to highlight deployment success but also to look ahead towards enhancing the effectiveness and versatility of these weapon systems. Former DRDL Director Lt. Gen. Dr. V.J. Sundaram underscored the importance of achieving 100% indigenisation and encouraged scientists to explore advanced technological frontiers such as cyborg technology.





In a message shared during the workshop, Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, founder-CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, credited the collaborative efforts between DRDO, the armed forces, and industry partners for the successful development and deployment of these systems.





The workshop also reflected on the historical journey of India’s missile development program, with former Akash project chief Dr. Prahlada recalling the early Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme under the leadership of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, whose visionary legacy continues to inspire.





Project associate Patrick D'silva provided insights into the evolution and capabilities of the MRSAM missile, while U. Raja Babu, Director General of Missiles & Strategic Systems, proudly described the Hyderabad missile complex’s capabilities – spanning from underwater to outer space platforms – and affirmed their readiness to tackle any challenge.





DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat highlighted the critical need to accelerate trials and induction of advanced systems currently in development, including hypersonic missiles, stealth platforms, and agile deterrent technologies. Former DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy urged the scientific community to embed elements of strategic surprise and cutting-edge technology in designing future weapon systems.





The workshop concluded with the felicitation of veterans who have made significant contributions to the development of these indigenous missile systems, reaffirming the workshop’s theme of indigenous innovation and national pride.





The ‘Sindoor Saugandh’ workshop not only commemorated the operational success of India’s missile systems in Operation Sindoor but also reinforced the nation’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance, technological advancement, and strategic preparedness in defence capabilities.





