



Adani Defence and Aerospace’s Kanpur facility stands as a major milestone in India’s drive toward defence self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Established as part of a significant investment exceeding ₹7,000 crore, this facility is one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes in South Asia, spanning around 500 acres.





Its strategic objective is to reduce India's dependency on imports, enhance national security, and position the country as a global player in advanced defence manufacturing.





Production at the Kanpur site began with small-calibre ammunition and is rapidly scaling up. The current annual output capability is 150million rounds, with plans in place to double this to 300million rounds by December 2025.





Beyond small-calibre, large-calibre munitions production will also commence, including up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery shells annually.





This move is expected to fulfil around half of India’s total ammunition requirements and is supported by robust export orders spanning five years, reflecting growing international demand for Indian-made defence products.





Technological sophistication is at the core of the Kanpur plant’s operations. Adani has integrated artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and advanced digital infrastructure throughout its processes. AI-powered weapons systems are under development, capable of target identification, autonomous decision-making, and high-precision engagements.





These innovations offer India enhanced capabilities in network-centric and modern warfare scenarios, making use of cyberwarfare tools, electronic surveillance, and even modular counter-drone technologies. For quality and safety, AI-driven inspections are replacing manual processes, improving reliability and reducing the chances of human error.





The Kanpur facility is not limited to ammunition; it is also advancing in missile technology. Adani Defence is developing a spectrum of missile systems—including surface-to-air and anti-radiation missiles (such as the Rudram series)—in close collaboration with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Recently, the company unveiled the Ultra-Light Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM), proven to strike targets within 2.5–3.5km, even in GPS-denied or jamming environments. Naval missile systems and counter-drone platforms have also become a part of its diverse portfolio, enhancing multi-domain operational readiness.





Moreover, indigenisation is a defining feature of Adani’s approach. From primer filling, casing, to final assembly, all vital production processes are managed by Indian experts. A fully-integrated firing range on the premises allows for real-time, on-site testing of weapons and ammunition, ensuring they meet stringent standards.





Adani Defence is also moving toward domestic production of critical components like primers and propellants, a further step towards full self-sufficiency.





Importantly, the facility exemplifies job creation and supply chain development, working with over 75 Indian suppliers and expected to generate up to 1,500 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs for the region.





Joint ventures, such as the one producing AK-203 rifles with Russian partners, have reached the stage where production is fully indigenous. Supplies to India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force are ongoing, and the potential for future exports is significant.





The Adani Defence Kanpur facility marks a transformative moment in India’s defence sector—fusing scale, innovation, and self-reliance.





Its focus on integrating AI, modern data analytics, and a commitment to indigenisation underpins a national responsibility: to strengthen India’s security, empower youth with technical opportunities, and elevate the nation’s standing as a defence powerhouse on the world stage.





