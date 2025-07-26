



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed a total of 138 projects over the last three years as per the latest government statement.

These projects include significant defence technologies such as the air-to-surface missile ‘Dhruvastra’, an anti-drone air-defence system, and the high-speed expendable aerial target ‘Abhyas’.





The project completion is distributed year-wise as follows: 48 projects were completed in 2023, 60 projects in 2024, and 30 projects have been completed so far in 2025.





The Ministry of Defence stated that DRDO was sanctioned projects worth approximately ₹29,558.66 crore during this period. Besides ‘Dhruvastra’, other major weapon systems completed include Nag MK-2, Astra MK-2 missiles, Anti-Tank Guided Missile for the MBT Arjun MK-II tank, and solid fuel ducted rocket ramjet technology for air-launched tactical missiles.





In addition to these completed projects, the government also shared that under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme, new “deep-tech and cutting-edge” policies have been initiated with an additional corpus of ₹500 crore granted by the Defence Minister to support advanced projects.





Currently, nine projects have been launched under this initiative, involving nine industries and four projects sanctioned through DRDO Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) under the Grants in Aid Scheme.





The Government of India, through the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has initiated the process of selection and identification of deep-tech projects aimed at advancing India's defence technology capabilities.





Currently, nine projects have been launched under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme as part of this deep-tech initiative. Additionally, nine industries are engaged in four projects sanctioned through the DRDO Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs) under the Grants in Aid Scheme of DRDO, reflecting a strong collaboration between industry, academia, and DRDO research bodies.





The TDF scheme, a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Defence executed by DRDO, provides grants-in-aid to Indian industries for the development of defence technologies with a focus on innovation, self-reliance, and the 'Make in India' vision.





An additional ₹500 crore corpus has been approved to support these deep-tech and cutting-edge projects as separate verticals under TDF.





The projects cover a wide range of advanced research domains including Powder Metallurgy, High Power Microwave Sources and Devices, Advanced Ballistics, Smart and Intelligent Textile Technology, Photonic Technologies, Aerospace Systems and Materials, Micro and Nano Systems Science and Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Quantum Technology, Naval Systems and Naval Technologies, High Power Continuous Wave (CW) Laser Source, Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Materials and Processing, Aero Engine Technologies, Desert Warfare Technologies, AI for Information and War-gaming Technologies, Advanced Nano Materials, and Semiconductor-based Sensors.





The DRDO has established a network of 15 DIA-CoEs across premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and central universities.





These centres promote directed research and facilitate the development of critical and futuristic technologies by enabling collaboration among academia, industry, and DRDO labs.





The entire initiative aligns with DRDO’s strategy to reduce dependency on imports and promotes the indigenisation of defence technologies.





The TDF scheme particularly targets Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and private industries to foster innovation and help develop products that meet the operational requirements of the tri-services.





The ongoing projects and enhanced funding underscore the government's commitment to strengthening indigenous defence technology development through structured policies, collaboration, and funding mechanisms that support high-risk, deep technology research and development with a clear focus on future defence applications.





This progress highlights India’s focus on strengthening indigenous defence technologies and advancing strategic weapon systems through sustained investment and collaborative innovation between DRDO, industry, and academia.





Based On A PTI Report







