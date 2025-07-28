



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up an advanced Infrared (IR) Detector Technology Center in the Lucknow node of Uttar Pradesh's Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).





This center, led by DRDO’s Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) from Dehradun, will focus on fabrication and manufacturing of high-technology semiconductor infrared detectors and night vision systems essential for the Indian Armed Forces.





The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the allocation of 25 acres of land for this center on a token lease of ₹1 per year, facilitating the state's commitment to boosting indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The IR Detection Technology Centre will include a semiconductor IR detector manufacturing line with a modern clean room and manufacturing complex. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence technology. Once fully approved and operational, the project is expected to involve an investment exceeding ₹2,000 crore, positioning India among the few countries with this critical technology.





Employment generation is a significant benefit of this project, with the center expected to create around 150 direct engineering and technical jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs in ancillary industries, academics, and research institutions. This development will further strengthen the local economy and attract additional defence industry investments to the region.





The center will support the indigenous production of key defence components like thermal imaging and multi-sensor surveillance systems by reducing reliance on imports and supporting "Make in India" in the defence sector.





The project also benefits from the Uttar Pradesh government's policy relaxations, including 100% stamp duty exemption on land procurement, reflecting the state's proactive approach to fostering strategic defence manufacturing investments.





This IR Detector Technology Center complements other major defence initiatives in the same corridor, such as the recently inaugurated BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. Together, these projects reinforce the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor’s emerging status as a major national hub for advanced defence technology and manufacturing.





The DRDO's Infrared Detector Technology Centre in Lucknow represents a significant strategic investment supporting India’s defence self-reliance, technological prowess, and employment. It will be a state-of-the-art establishment fabricating critical infrared detector technologies, supporting modern defence systems and fortifying India’s position in global defence innovation.





