



In a significant development in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, security forces successfully killed four wanted Naxal leaders during a joint operation conducted in Bijapur district on July 26.





The four deceased, all found in uniform and carrying reward amounts totalling ₹17 lakh, were identified by the officials following the operation.





The successful operation was carried out by a combined team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and other security agencies working collectively in the region.





Inspector General of Police for the Bastar range, P Sundarraj, detailed that these specialised forces continually coordinate counterinsurgency efforts against the entrenched Naxal presence in various parts of the state.





The joint operation in Bijapur targeted leadership elements of the illegal Naxal outfit, resulting in the recovery of the four bodies, thus delivering a blow to the insurgent group’s operational capabilities.





Following the encounter, DRG, COBRA, and CRPF teams have intensified search operations in surrounding areas to ensure that no reinforcements or escapees remain.





This operation comes on the heels of a similar engagement on July 18 in the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur district, where six Naxal militants were neutralised after an exchange of fire with security forces. During that encounter, authorities seized a substantial cache of weapons, including assault rifles such as AK-47s and Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), underscoring the level of armament held by the insurgents.





The ongoing search and clearance operations reflect the security forces’ relentless pursuit to dismantle the Naxal infrastructure and restore peace and stability in the Maoist-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.





Based On A PTI Report







