



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has introduced the 155mm/52 calibre Mounted Gun System (MGS), leveraging the core technology of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





With a per-unit cost set at ₹15 crore (approximately $1.74 million), this new indigenous artillery platform stands out as one of the most economically viable mobile artillery solutions globally, significantly undercutting comparable systems from other countries.





Global Cost Comparison





A quick look at international market data highlights the Indian MGS’s remarkable cost advantage:





System Country Approximate Price per Unit Indian MGS (ATAGS-Based) India $1.74 million Caesar France $4.26 million 2S22 Bohdana Ukraine $2.5 million Nora B-52 Serbia $7.06 million Archer Sweden $10.41 million





The ATAGS-based MGS offers a significant cost saving over all major foreign competitors, despite being designed for modern, high-intensity warfare and providing competitive firepower and mobility.





Design, Capability, And Operational Features





Indigenous Collaboration: Developed with Bharat Forge and mounted on an 8x8 high-mobility truck from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), the system benefits from advanced Indian manufacturing and technology partnerships.





Rapid Deployment: The MGS can fire three rounds in a 30-second burst and transition from travel to combat-ready configuration in just 80 seconds, enabling effective "shoot-and-scoot" tactics—firing and swiftly relocating to avoid enemy counter-battery responses.





Range And Versatility: The gun boasts a maximum range of 35 to 45 kilometres, depending on ammunition. Its robust 30-tonne design is engineered to operate in challenging conditions—from hot deserts to icy, high-altitude terrain.





High Localisation: Up to 85% of the MGS’s components—including its barrel, muzzle brake, and recoil mechanism—are manufactured in India. This results in reduced import dependence, lower cost, and a more resilient supply chain for spares and maintenance.





Network Compatibility: The MGS seamlessly integrates with the Indian Army’s ‘Shakti’ Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS), enhancing accuracy and enabling networked warfare as a force multiplier on the battlefield.





Robust Environmental Tolerance: Designed to function in temperatures ranging from -4°C to +45°C, the system also features an inertial navigation system for autonomous positioning and advanced day-night firing controls, making it reliable for deployment along India’s northern and western borders.





Domestic Production Advantage: By championing indigenous development, the MGS provides India with long-term strategic autonomy and ensures reliable logistics support during conflicts—benefits not possible with entirely imported systems.





Major Procurement Drive: The MGS is a cornerstone of the Indian Army’s Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan (FARP), aiming for the acquisition of 814 mounted gun systems over several years. Bharat Forge, already contracted for 307 towed ATAGS units, is positioned to lead MGS production via DRDO’s technology transfer.





Battlefield Modernisation: With its advanced design, digital integration, and rapid deployment features, the MGS aligns with the Indian Army’s needs for modern, agile, and survivable field artillery.





Trials And Next Steps





Following successful internal validation at test ranges in Balasore and Pokhran, where the gun fired over 100 rounds, the Indian Army is scheduled to begin extensive user trials in 2026. These trials will further assess its adaptability across India’s varied operational environments.





The ATAGS-based Mounted Gun System not only exemplifies India’s technological progress in artillery but does so at a cost that is unmatched by similar systems worldwide.





Its blend of cost-effectiveness, indigenous production, and operational prowess makes it a formidable and sustainable artillery solution for the Indian Army’s future requirements.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







