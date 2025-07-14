



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Beijing marked a significant diplomatic engagement, as he met with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev to discuss the evolving role and modernisation efforts of the influential Eurasian bloc.





The meeting, held on July 14, 2025, underscored India’s commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework and highlighted the organisation’s ongoing initiatives to adapt to contemporary challenges.





During their interaction, Jaishankar and Yermekbayev reviewed the SCO’s contribution to regional stability and its importance as a 10-member intergovernmental body. The talks focused on the need to modernise the organisation’s working mechanisms to ensure its continued relevance in addressing security, economic, and developmental concerns across Eurasia.





Both leaders acknowledged the SCO’s expanding agenda, which now includes digital economy initiatives, poverty reduction, sustainable development, and enhanced connectivity among member states.





Jaishankar’s visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic momentum between India and China, following a period of strained relations after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. His trip is also notable as the first by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Beijing in five years, signalling a cautious but positive trajectory in bilateral ties.





SCO’s Modernisation Drive





Modernisation of the SCO has become a central theme under China’s current presidency. The organisation is actively working on:





Strengthening security cooperation to address terrorism, extremism, and cross-border threats. Promoting economic integration, digital transformation, and standardisation across member states. Enhancing cultural and tourism exchanges, as well as health and urban development cooperation. Improving political and diplomatic mechanisms to respond more effectively to regional and global challenges.





The upcoming 25th Heads of State Council meeting in Tianjin later this year is expected to further these modernisation efforts, with China emphasizing a “friendly, united, and fruitful” summit.





India’s Stance On Terrorism And Recent Tensions





Jaishankar’s visit follows high-level Indian participation in recent SCO meetings, including those by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Notably, India refused to sign the joint statement at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in June 2025, protesting the omission of references to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.





India insisted on strong language condemning terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism, but was opposed by another member—widely believed to be Pakistan. This disagreement prevented the adoption of a consensus document, highlighting persistent challenges within the SCO regarding counterterrorism cooperation.





India’s engagement at the SCO is shaped by its broader regional objectives and concerns over terrorism. The organisation operates by consensus, and India has repeatedly called for a unified and unequivocal stance against terrorism, urging member states to reject double standards and hold sponsors accountable. The ongoing India-Pakistan impasse continues to impede deeper counterterrorism collaboration within the SCO, even as the organisation seeks to modernise and expand its influence.





Jaishankar’s discussions with Secretary General Yermekbayev reflect India’s proactive role in shaping the SCO’s future direction. As the organisation prepares for its landmark summit in Tianjin, the focus on modernisation, security cooperation, and consensus-building will be critical in determining its effectiveness as a regional platform. The outcome of these efforts will not only impact the SCO’s internal dynamics but also the broader geopolitical landscape of Eurasia.





Based On ANI Report







