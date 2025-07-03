



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC, in a high-level engagement that underscored the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States.





During their meeting, Jaishankar and Gabbard held a comprehensive discussion on the current global situation and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, and global security.





"Delighted to meet US DNI @TulsiGabbard in Washington, DC this afternoon. A good exchange on the global situation and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.





Jaishankar described the exchange as productive, noting the importance of collaboration between the two countries in addressing transnational threats such as organized crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism. Gabbard, a former US Congresswoman from Hawaii and a Hindu by faith, has played a prominent role in strengthening Indo-US ties, especially in the context of security and intelligence cooperation.





Her recent visit to India, which included meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, further highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to combat terrorism, enhance maritime and cyber security, and address regional security challenges.





The dialogue between Jaishankar and Gabbard is part of a broader framework of ongoing bilateral initiatives, such as the India-US Counter Terrorism Initiative and joint working groups, aimed at tackling global security issues and reinforcing the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two democracies.





