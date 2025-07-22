



On July 15, 2025, a grave incident involving Indian nationals occurred in the Dosso region of Niger, West Africa, where unidentified gunmen launched a terror attack on a construction site, resulting in the tragic deaths of two Indian nationals and the abduction of another, Mr. Ranjit Singh, a resident of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Indian Embassy in Niamey, Niger, has since been actively engaged in efforts to secure the safe and early release of Ranjit Singh, working closely with local authorities and the host government.





Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh has frequently communicated updates about the case, emphasising the continuous engagement and relentless efforts of the Indian mission in Niger. In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and in response to several queries from Dr. Singh’s office, the Embassy has been navigating diplomatic channels, coordinating with local law enforcement, and monitoring the situation closely.





The embassy’s priorities are twofold: facilitating the repatriation of the mortal remains of the two deceased Indians and putting every effort into securing Ranjit Singh’s release from his captors.





The Ministry of External Affairs has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and confirmed its proactive approach, indicating direct communication with Nigerien officials. The government has assured that all available resources and diplomatic avenues are being utilised to achieve a resolution. Dr. Jitendra Singh, in a public post on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirmed that the Embassy in Niamey was “continuously on the job and trying to get Ranjit Singh released from the alleged kidnappers.”





The incident has also attracted attention and concern from the political leadership in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has vocally expressed deep concern over the abduction, appealing to India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and the MEA for urgent intervention. In his post on social media, Chief Minister Abdullah urged authorities to take swift and decisive actions to ensure the safe and timely return of Ranjit Singh.





The abduction of Ranjit Singh in Niger following a violent attack that claimed the lives of two Indians has emerged as a matter of significant diplomatic and humanitarian concern. The case highlights the vulnerability faced by Indian nationals working overseas, particularly in conflict-prone regions, and underscores the Indian government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of its citizens abroad.





The ongoing efforts by the Embassy, Ministry of External Affairs, and the appeals from Jammu and Kashmir’s leadership reflect a robust and concerted push to bring Ranjit Singh home safely, while also working to provide closure to the families of the deceased. The situation remains dynamic, with Indian authorities maintaining continual engagement and regular updates to the public.





Based On ANI Report





