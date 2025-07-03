



The Indian Navy has achieved a significant twin power upgrade with the commissioning of the Russian-built INS Tamal and the delivery of the indigenous stealth frigate INS Udaygiri, marking a major enhancement in its maritime capabilities.





INS Tamal was commissioned on July 1, 2025, at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, in the presence of senior Indian and Russian naval officials.





This 3,900-ton, 125-meter-long frigate is the eighth in the Krivak (Project 1135.6) class and the second of the upgraded Tushil class, following INS Tushil commissioned in December 2024.





Notably, INS Tamal is the last foreign-made warship to be inducted into the Indian Navy, reflecting India's shift towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The ship features a blend of Indian and Russian technologies, including BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, advanced air defence systems, a 100mm main gun, Close-In Weapon Systems, anti-submarine rockets, and heavyweight torpedoes.





It is designed for blue water operations across all dimensions of naval warfare—air, surface, underwater, and electromagnetic—and is equipped with sophisticated electronic warfare systems and robust defences against nuclear, biological, and chemical threats.





With a crew of about 250 sailors and 26 officers, INS Tamal will soon sail to its home-port in Karwar, Karnataka, and is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s maritime interests in the Indian Ocean region.





On the same day, the Navy received INS Udaygiri, the second ship of the indigenous Project 17A stealth frigate class, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai.





Udaygiri is a follow-on to the Shivalik-class frigates, featuring a 4.54% larger hull, improved stealth, and next-generation weapons and sensors.





Constructed in just 37 months, it boasts state-of-the-art sensors and weaponry, including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, a medium-range surface-to-air missile system, a 76mm main gun, and advanced close-in weapon systems.





The ship is powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas propulsion system and managed by an Integrated Platform Management System, enabling operations in blue water environments and the ability to counter both conventional and non-conventional threats.





With 75% indigenous content, Udaygiri exemplifies India’s progress in indigenous warship design and the push for self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in defence manufacturing. It is the second of seven Project 17A frigates under construction, with the remaining five to be delivered by the end of 2026.





The simultaneous induction of INS Tamal and delivery of INS Udaygiri significantly boosts the Indian Navy’s combat readiness, reach, and resilience, strengthening its ability to safeguard national maritime interests and maintain security across vital sea lanes in the Indian Ocean region.





Agencies







