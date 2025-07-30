



Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has successfully launched the sixth vessel in its series of eight state-of-the-art Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), designated Yard 1275, for the Indian Coast Guard.





Named 'ICGS Atal,' this latest addition to the fleet underscores GSL's dedication to bolstering India’s maritime security with indigenously designed and built platforms.





The launching ceremony was graced by Shilpa Agarwal, who had the honour of ceremoniously launching the vessel, in the distinguished presence of Rozy Agarwal, IDAS, Principal Integrated Financial Advisor at the Coast Guard Headquarters.





The Adamya-class FPVs are a critical component of the Indian Coast Guard’s effort to strengthen its patrolling and surveillance capabilities along India’s vast coastline.





These vessels are designed to conduct a variety of maritime security tasks, including search and rescue operations, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and environmental monitoring. With advanced technology and robust design features, the ICGS Atal exemplifies the cutting-edge maritime engineering prowess fostered by GSL.





This launch embodies GSL’s commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by emphasising indigenous shipbuilding and self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The series of eight vessels represents a significant stride in enhancing the operational readiness and capability of the Indian Coast Guard.





Through this program, GSL continues to contribute to India’s strategic maritime interests with vessels tailored to meet modern security challenges effectively.





The successful launch of ICGS Atal not only reinforces GSL’s reputation as a premier shipbuilder but also strengthens the Indian Coast Guard’s ability to safeguard the nation’s maritime boundaries with increased agility and efficiency.





