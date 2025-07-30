



India has approved the construction of 10 new nuclear reactors with the objective of increasing its nuclear energy capacity to over 22 GW by 2032, marking a significant step in the nation’s clean energy transition and industrial decarbonisation efforts.





These newly sanctioned reactors will add 7,000 MW of generating capacity and are primarily Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), including Kaiga 5 & 6, GHAVP 3 & 4, Chutka 1 & 2, and Mahi Banswara 1–4.





India’s Department of Atomic Energy has outlined that, alongside 8 reactors already under construction with a combined capacity of 6,600 MW, the cumulative effect of these projects will take the country’s installed nuclear capacity to approximately 22,480 MW by 2031–32.





This expansion aligns with a broader government plan to secure long-term energy supply, support environmental sustainability, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.





A central aspect of India’s strategy is the ongoing implementation of its three-stage nuclear power programme, which envisages maximizing domestic uranium and thorium resources via a closed fuel cycle. Part of this program involves the accelerated development of Indigenous Fast Breeder Reactors, supporting efficient resource utilization and energy self-sufficiency.





In addition to large-scale reactors, India is preparing to introduce Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs)—220 MW PHWRs tailored for distributed deployment, particularly for industrial sectors that are challenging to decarbonise. This approach leverages private sector participation for land and capital while NPCIL leads design and operation, further promoting public-private collaboration.





The government’s aspirations also include the advancement of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), flexible and compact nuclear units ranging from less than 30 MWe to over 300 MWe, suited for remote areas and capable of repurposing existing coal-plant infrastructure.





The newly launched Nuclear Energy Mission allocates $2.3 billion (INR 20,000 crore) toward R&D in SMRs, with future plans for indigenous development, international cooperation, and possible export of Indian-developed nuclear technologies.





With this robust push, India’s nuclear plans for the coming decade rapidly expand the role of clean, indigenous nuclear energy in the national grid—supporting decarbonisation, grid stability, and economic growth—while setting a foundation for technological leadership and energy security in the longer term.





Based On Asia Power Report







