



On July 8, 2025, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) delivered the first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), 'Nistar', to the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in India’s maritime capabilities and self-reliance initiatives.





Designed and built according to the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), Nistar stands out for its advanced technological features and its critical role in deep-sea operations.





The vessel, whose name derives from Sanskrit meaning liberation, rescue, or salvation, measures 118 meters in length and has a tonnage of nearly 10,000 tons. It is equipped with state-of-the-art diving equipment and is capable of conducting Deep Sea Saturation Diving up to 300 meters.





For more routine diving operations, a side diving stage allows missions to depths of up to 75 meters. The ship is also fitted with a Dynamic Positioning System (DP-II), ensuring precise stability and safety during critical underwater tasks and rescue operations, even in challenging sea conditions.





Nistar is not only a diving support vessel but also serves as the 'Mother Ship' for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV). This enables the Indian Navy to conduct submarine rescue and evacuation operations in case of underwater emergencies, a capability possessed by only a select few navies worldwide.





The ship is further equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), capable of diver monitoring and salvage operations at depths up to 1,000 meters, and features such as a Submersible Decompression Chamber (SDC), a Self-Propelled Hyperbaric Lifeboat (SPHL), and a 15-tonne marine crane for seabed salvage, enhancing both safety and operational versatility.





The delivery of Nistar is particularly notable for its high indigenous content, with nearly 75% of the vessel built from Indian components and expertise. This achievement aligns directly with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Make in India campaigns, emphasising domestic capability in advanced defence manufacturing. The project has also contributed to local employment and the growth of Indian MSMEs, further strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.





With the induction of Nistar, the Indian Navy significantly enhances its capacity for submarine support, deep-sea rescue, sustained patrolling, and search and rescue (SAR) operations—all vital for safeguarding India’s interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





The vessel’s delivery underscores both HSL’s transformation into a producer of advanced strategic assets and India’s emergence as a builder of complex naval platforms, reducing dependence on foreign technology and support.





The commissioning of Nistar represents a leap forward in India’s maritime defence infrastructure, providing the Navy with a highly specialised, indigenous platform for deep-sea diving, submarine rescue, and underwater operations, and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in defence.





