



The United States and India have significantly deepened their defence cooperation, discussing a comprehensive ten-year framework, major defence sales, and shared strategic priorities during recent high-level meetings.





On July 1, 2025, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met at the Pentagon, underscoring the defence partnership as "one of the most consequential pillars" of their bilateral relationship.





Both nations highlighted the successful integration of US defence systems into India's armed forces, including platforms such as the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster-III, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, CH-47F Chinook, MH-60R Seahawk, AH-64E Apache helicopters, Harpoon missiles, M777 howitzers, and MQ-9B drones.





Building on this, the US expressed optimism about completing several major pending defence sales to India, notably the procurement and co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Stryker armoured vehicles, as well as additional P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.





The discussions also focused on expanding defence industrial cooperation and co-production networks, aiming to strengthen interoperability between the armed forces of both countries. A key objective is the formalisation of a new ten-year "US-India Major Defence Partnership" framework, expected to run from 2025 to 2035, which will streamline procurement processes and facilitate easier purchase of defence goods and services.





Both sides have agreed to review and potentially ease arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), to further enhance technology sharing and maintenance of US-origin systems in India.





In addition to hardware sales, the partnership emphasises joint training, military exchanges, increased joint exercises, and integration of defence industrial supply chains. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific region, recognising mutual security concerns and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific.





The two countries will also continue to collaborate through forums such as the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem Summit, focusing on innovation in defence technology and manufacturing.





This evolving partnership, rooted in shared interests and growing convergence of capabilities and responsibilities, is seen by both governments as crucial for regional security and as a foundation for broader strategic cooperation.





