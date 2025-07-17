



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s return to Earth on July 15, 2025, after his historic 18-day International Space Station (ISS) mission as part of Axiom-4, marks a defining moment for India’s space ambitions.





His journey not only establishes him as the first Indian ever to live and work aboard the ISS, but also sets a pioneering precedent as the nation prepares for its Gaganyaan human spaceflight scheduled for 2027.





ISRO’s Investment In The Axiom-4 Mission





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made a strategic and substantial investment to secure Shubhanshu Shukla’s place aboard the Axiom-4 mission.





The total expenditure by ISRO is reported at approximately ₹548–550 crore (about $59 million). This budget covered multiple critical facets essential for a successful international space mission:





Comprehensive astronaut training with NASA and Axiom Space to ensure Shukla’s preparedness for both the launch and his activities aboard the ISS.





Launch services and safe return logistics, including the travel cost aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and recovery operations post-splashdown.





ISS access fees and accommodation costs for the 18-day duration.





Support for scientific research, covering materials, execution, and data management for a suite of experiments designed by Indian institutions.





Medical and health supervision before, during, and after the mission, including an intensive 7-day rehabilitation program post-landing to restore balance, strength, and cardiovascular function after extended microgravity exposure.





Strategic And Scientific Value





Though described by some as a heavy investment, this mission is viewed within the broader context of India’s ambitions in human spaceflight. The amount spent represents around 3% of India’s total human spaceflight budget and yields invaluable experience for ISRO before launching completely indigenous crewed missions like Gaganyaan. The exposure to international collaboration, microgravity operations, and post-mission rehabilitation is considered critical for developing national capability.





Shubhanshu Shukla’s Scientific Contributions





During his days in orbit, Shukla conducted seven landmark experiments, carefully designed by ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre and partner Indian research institutions. These covered a diverse range of objectives:





Tardigrade survivability in microgravity, crucial for understanding extremophile biology in space.

Muscle development (myogenesis) studies, examining tissue regeneration and atrophy during spaceflight.

Seed germination tests with 'moong' and 'Methi', fundamental for future closed-loop life-support and space farming.

Cyanobacteria photosynthesis experiments for in-situ oxygen generation and life-support systems.

Microalgae growth studies, investigating sustainable food and fuel sources for future missions.

Cognitive performance assessments to track adaptation and workload in space environments.

Material science research, analysing the behaviour of new materials in microgravity.





Legacy And Path Forward





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS journey was not only about scientific results, but also about securing technological, operational, and diplomatic lessons for the Indian space program. The insight gained from his rehabilitation regime, real-time adaptation in orbit, and post-mission health tracking will inform astronaut training, mission architecture, and design for Gaganyaan and subsequent missions.





ISRO’s ₹548–550 crore investment in the Axiom-4 mission, while significant, is matched by the immense value returned in experience, scientific progress, and international collaboration, laying the necessary groundwork for India’s sustainable and independent human spaceflight in the coming years.





