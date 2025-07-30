

The successful culmination of Operation Mahadev marked a critical breakthrough in the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, aimed at neutralizing the perpetrators behind the Pahalgam massacre, showcased a meticulously organised and collaborative effort between Indian security agencies. Here’s a detailed, day-by-day account of how the security net tightened around the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, leading to their elimination.





Immediately after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army, in close collaboration with other agencies, launched extensive search operations to prevent the terrorists from fleeing towards Pakistan. Facing heavy deployment and tightened border security, the terrorists were forced to move deeper into Kashmir’s interior, choosing the dense and rugged Dachigam forest near Srinagar as their hideout.





By 22 May, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), after examining various intelligence leads—especially human intelligence—considered a tip-off credible enough to narrow the search to a specific sector within Dachigam forest.





The information was swiftly relayed to the Centre, prompting the initiation of a multi-agency, coordinated mission titled “Operation Mahadev,” named after a hilltop dominating the area.





In the subsequent weeks, from May 22 to July 22, the ordeal turned into a test of endurance and strategy. Officers from the IB, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF painstakingly patrolled harsh, high-altitude terrain, often in freezing conditions, continually working to intercept any form of terrorist communication.





The tactical assault was overseen by the elite 4 Para unit of the Indian Army, which assumed a direct combat role. The challenge was heightened by the terrorists’ use of advanced, hard-to-track communication systems. However, the deployment of specialised interception technology by Indian forces finally yielded results—in July, they succeeded in tracking the terrorist group’s communications.





On 22 July, the security forces’ efforts bore fruit as they pinpointed the terrorists’ location more precisely. Responding rapidly, they erected a multi-layer security perimeter to prevent any escape. The final tactical assault saw the crack team from 4 Para, supported by CRPF and the J&K Police, carefully closing in.





The operation culminated on 28 July: all three LeT terrorists, including the top-grade commander Suleiman and two others—Afghan and Jibran—were killed in the joint assault. Suleiman was directly implicated, with substantial evidence, in both the Pahalgam and Gagangir attacks.





Post-operation, identification of the dead was confirmed in Srinagar with assistance from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and others, verifying their links to previous terror acts. A critical forensic breakthrough sealed the investigation—arms recovered at the scene, specifically an M9 and two AK-47 rifles, were examined at the Chandigarh Central Forensic Science Laboratory.





Ballistic analysis, cross-verified by six experts, matched these weapons to bullet casings from the Pahalgam massacre site, conclusively proving their involvement.





Operation Mahadev is now recognised as a textbook example of inter-agency synergy, technological resourcefulness, and relentless ground-level patrolling, ultimately ensuring justice for the victims of Pahalgam and reinforcing India’s resolve against terrorism.





