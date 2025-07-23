



Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon, speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the Maldives, underscored the enduring support extended by India to the Maldives during periods of crisis and national emergencies.





Drawing on prominent instances from recent history, Maumoon recalled that India was among the first countries to provide critical aid during several pivotal moments, notably the 1988 coup attempt, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the 2014 water crisis in Malé, and the COVID-19 pandemic.





During the 1988 coup attempt, armed mercenaries backed by a secessionist group attempted to overthrow the Maldivian government. After failed appeals for help from other countries, President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom requested assistance from India.





In response, India launched Operation Cactus, rapidly airlifting paratroopers who arrived in Malé within hours, restored control to the legitimate government, and secured the region. This swift and decisive action not only averted the crisis but also reinforced a strong sense of trust between the two nations, leading to enduring friendly bilateral relations.





India’s responsiveness during natural disasters and emergencies has been consistent. When the 2004 tsunami struck the Maldives, India was the first to provide substantial assistance. Similarly, during the 2014 water crisis in the capital Malé—when the city faced acute water shortages due to a major fire at its only water treatment plant—India promptly dispatched relief, including desalination plants, bottled water, and other aid, alleviating a humanitarian emergency for the Maldivian people.





This tradition of assistance continued in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with India supplying vital vaccines and ensuring ongoing visits from Indian tourists when global travel was restricted—a measure that supported the Maldives' tourism-dependent economy.





Dunya Maumoon also addressed recent diplomatic strains stemming from controversial remarks by Maldivian officials about India and Prime Minister Modi in early 2024. She publicly condemned such disrespectful exchanges, emphasising that they undermine the close historic ties between the two nations, which extend beyond politics to encompass deep trade, tourism, cultural, and people-to-people links. She further highlighted the significant role of Indian support in tourism—Maldives' largest industry—and the importance of medical travel, trade, and cultural exchange facilitated by these warm ties.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes at a crucial juncture, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives and the archipelago’s 60th Independence Anniversary. The visit marks Modi’s third to the Maldives and is the first by a Head of State or Government since President Mohamed Muizzu took office, signifying India’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong, resilient partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.





India’s repeated role as a first responder and steadfast ally in Maldivian crises has been pivotal in cementing a relationship characterised by mutual trust, community support, and regional stability, as recognised by figures like Dunya Maumoon and evidenced by decades of bilateral cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







