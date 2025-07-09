Kakrapar atomic power station in Gujarat





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to Namibia on July 9, 2025, India is actively seeking to import uranium from Namibia, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties and securing critical resources for its energy sector.





India's High Commissioner to Namibia, Rahul Shrivastava, confirmed that uranium imports are a priority, alongside interest in Namibia's recent oil and gas discoveries and broader critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements.





Namibia is among the world’s top uranium producers, making it a pivotal partner for India’s expanding civilian nuclear energy program. Although India and Namibia signed a uranium supply agreement in 2009, progress was stalled due to Namibia's obligations under the African Union’s Palindaba Treaty, which restricts uranium exports to countries not signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)—a group that includes India.





However, both sides have expressed renewed commitment to overcoming these hurdles, with ongoing discussions about establishing long-term supply agreements and potential Indian investments in Namibian mining operations.





Modi’s visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Namibia since its independence, is seen as a reset in relations and a move to diversify India’s critical mineral supply chains.





The agenda includes:





Trade And Investment: Strengthening economic ties, especially in critical minerals and diamonds. India is also exploring direct diamond imports to bypass intermediaries, which could benefit both economies.





Defence Cooperation: Namibia has shown interest in procuring defence items from India, and capacity building remains a key pillar of the relationship.





Technology And Digital Infrastructure: Agreements on digital payment interoperability (such as UPI) are expected, reflecting India’s push to export its fintech solutions to Africa.





Environmental And Conservation Collaboration: Discussions are set to include the expansion of Project Cheetah, with plans for further cheetah transfers from Namibia to India to support ecological balance.





India’s support for Namibia dates back to its independence movement, and the current visit aims to reaffirm these longstanding ties. Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, address the Namibian Parliament, and engage with the Indian diaspora. The visit is also significant as it comes after a 27-year gap since the last prime ministerial visit, underlining the strategic importance India now places on Africa’s mineral-rich economies.





India’s pursuit of uranium imports from Namibia is part of a broader strategy to secure reliable sources of energy and critical minerals, reduce dependence on a few countries, and strengthen its position as a leader in the Global South. The outcome of Modi’s visit could have lasting implications for India’s energy security, technological outreach, and geopolitical influence in Africa.





Based On ANI Report







