



The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Boundary Working Group (BWG) was held in New Delhi on July 28 and 29, 2025, marking a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation on boundary management between the two neighbouring countries.





The meeting was co-chaired by the Surveyor General of India, Shri Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, representing the Survey of India, and Mr. Prakash Joshi, Director General of Nepal’s Survey Department.





This high-level engagement provided a platform for both sides to extensively review the progress made since the last meeting of the BWG, which occurred in August 2019, with a particular focus on the maintenance and management of boundary pillars along their shared international border.





One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the joint adoption of the “Updated Modalities for Inspection, Repair & Maintenance of Boundary Pillars along the India-Nepal Boundary.” This updated framework is expected to significantly enhance and expedite efforts surrounding the upkeep and monitoring of boundary pillars, which are critical physical markers that define the boundary line.





These updated modalities include refined procedures and cooperation mechanisms that aim to ensure a more systematic and timely inspection and repair regime of the boundary infrastructure, addressing issues that may arise due to natural wear and potential encroachments.





Moreover, both countries finalised a detailed, comprehensive work plan outlining concrete steps and priorities for the next three years, demonstrating their long-term commitment to maintaining the integrity and clarity of their shared boundary.





This strategic plan also incorporates the adoption of modern technology to bolster border management operations, signalling a move towards more efficient, effective, and transparent management practices. The integration of technology is expected to facilitate better mapping, surveillance, and dispute resolution capabilities.





In addition to technical and operational agreements, the two sides reaffirmed their dedication to continued diplomatic and technical dialogue by agreeing to convene the next Survey Officials Committee (SOC) meeting in Nepal at mutually convenient dates.





This continuous engagement is vital to sustaining progress on boundary-related matters and addressing any emerging challenges collaboratively.





The meeting underscored both nations’ shared objective of maintaining peace, security, and friendly relations along their border, which is crucial given the long-standing cultural, social, and economic ties between India and Nepal.





The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Boundary Working Group significantly advanced bilateral cooperation through the adoption of updated maintenance protocols for boundary pillars, a forward-looking work plan for future cooperation, and a commitment to leveraging technology and sustained dialogue.





This coordinated approach marks a constructive step in strengthening the historic and peaceful boundary relationship between India and Nepal.





Based On ANI Report







