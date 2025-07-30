



India, through its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, has strongly reiterated the imperative need for immediate humanitarian relief and a political solution to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.





Speaking at the High-Level International Conference on "The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of The Two-State Solution" held in New York, Ambassador Harish emphasised that humanitarian aid transcends the spheres of politics and conflict and called for an immediate ceasefire as an essential step toward alleviating the suffering in the region.





Ambassador Harish drew attention to the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, highlighting the devastating toll of the conflict—tens of thousands of lives lost, thousands more injured, and widespread destruction of medical facilities.





The prolonged deprivation, including over 20 months of disruption to education for children, was underscored as a matter of urgent concern. He stressed that sustaining human life must remain paramount and beyond political considerations, demanding unimpeded and continuous humanitarian assistance such as food, fuel, and other basic necessities flowing into Gaza without hindrance or politicisation.





In reaffirming India’s stance, Ambassador Harish articulated the country’s clear position that the path forward involves several critical, non-negotiable short-term measures: an immediate ceasefire, sustained humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages, and most importantly, an earnest, purposeful dialogue leading to diplomacy between the conflicting parties. Indian diplomacy values the efforts of all friendly states facilitating these objectives, expressing appreciation for their roles in seeking peace and aid facilitation.





Beyond addressing immediate humanitarian needs, Ambassador Harish emphasised the broader and foundational need to revive and strengthen dialogue aimed at achieving a two-state solution—a long-standing international framework considered vital for a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine. He urged that the conflict parties be brought together in direct engagement, fostering a purposeful diplomatic process that translates into real and durable outcomes on the ground.





India’s commitment extends beyond rhetoric to practical contributions that can tangibly improve the well-being of Palestinians.





Ambassador Harish expressed India’s readiness to translate the resolutions and action points emerging from this high-level conference into concrete initiatives, emphasising the importance of moving beyond “paper solutions” toward impactful measures that enhance the daily lives of Palestinians.





Concluding his statement, Ambassador Harish reiterated India’s earnest desire to see peace and calm prevail throughout the Middle East, acknowledging that sustained peace requires lasting solutions grounded in dialogue, diplomacy, and humanitarian concern.





India stands ready to actively support and contribute to the collective efforts of the international community aimed at achieving these vital goals, thereby helping to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and restore hope for peace and stability in the region.





Based On ANI Report







