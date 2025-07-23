India and Nepal conducted home secretary-level talks in New Delhi on July 22, 2025, focusing on enhancing bilateral security cooperation and border management mechanisms.





The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, Home Secretary of India, while the Nepalese delegation was headed by Gokarna Mani Duwadee, Home Secretary of Nepal. During the discussions, both sides reviewed the full scope of their existing security cooperation and border management efforts and agreed to further strengthen these measures.





Key topics addressed included the repair and maintenance of boundary pillars, combating trans-border criminal activities, the functioning of Border District Coordination Committees, and the improvement of border infrastructure such as Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), roads, and railway networks.





Additionally, the talks emphasised the empowerment and capacity building of security-related institutions and explored ways to enhance cooperation in disaster risk reduction and management.





Both countries also welcomed the finalization of the text of the agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and expressed their commitment to work toward the early conclusion of a revised Extradition Treaty.





Looking ahead, India and Nepal agreed to hold the next round of home secretary-level talks in Nepal at a mutually convenient date, signalling their intent to continue close cooperation on these critical matters of security and border management.





This meeting marks an important step in strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two neighbours to address common challenges effectively and promote regional stability.





