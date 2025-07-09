



India has embarked on a transformative journey to establish eight major shipbuilding clusters along its extensive coastline, aiming to elevate its domestic maritime manufacturing sector and position itself as a global shipbuilding powerhouse.





This initiative, a cornerstone of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, is designed to address the country’s historically small footprint in the global shipbuilding market—currently less than 1%—and propel it into the ranks of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.





Structure of The Shipbuilding Cluster Plan





The project comprises two main components:





Five New Greenfield Shipbuilding Clusters: These will be developed from scratch in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Each site will serve as an integrated maritime ecosystem, encompassing ship manufacturing, equipment production, vendor bases, bunkering facilities, insurance services, and ship leasing. The selection of these states leverages their strategic coastal locations and existing maritime infrastructure, ensuring optimal connectivity and resource availability.





Three Brownfield Expansions: Existing shipbuilding facilities will be significantly upgraded in Vadinar and Kandla (both in Gujarat), and near Cochin Port in Kerala. These expansions will focus on specialised ship repair and large vessel construction, further enhancing India’s shipbuilding and maintenance capabilities.





All eight locations have been finalised, with land acquisition and statutory approvals already secured. Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) led by state governments will oversee the development, ensuring seamless integration of road and rail links, seaside infrastructure, and breakwater facilities.





The shipbuilding cluster initiative is expected to have a profound economic and strategic impact:





Investment And Infrastructure: The government has committed approximately ₹2 trillion over the next five to six years for infrastructure development within these clusters. This forms a significant part of the broader ₹3–3.5 trillion Maritime India Vision 2030, which also encompasses ports, shipping, and inland waterways.





Job Creation And Skill Development: The clusters are projected to generate around 1.1 million direct and indirect jobs across allied industries, including shipbuilding, equipment manufacturing, logistics, and maritime services.





Boosting Domestic Content: India aims to increase the domestic content in its fleet from about 5% today to 7% by 2030, and a remarkable 69% by 2047, drastically reducing dependence on foreign-built vessels.





Technology And Global Partnerships: The government is actively pursuing collaborations with global shipbuilding leaders from South Korea, Japan, and Scandinavia. Notable partnerships include joint ventures for container vessels and green hybrid ships, as well as technology transfers in smart ports and green shipping.





Financial Incentives: A dedicated ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund has been established to facilitate infrastructure financing and ship acquisition. The Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy (SBFAP 2.0) offers substantial subsidies, including up to 30% support for green vessels, and infrastructure status for large ships to lower capital costs.





Sustainability And Innovation





Sustainability is a central pillar of the initiative. Several ports, including Kandla, Paradip (Odisha), and Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), will pioneer green hydrogen bunkering and eco-friendly vessel corridors. The plan mandates the deployment of green tugs at all major ports and the development of a pilot coastal corridor for hydrogen/ammonia-powered vessels, underscoring India’s commitment to environmentally responsible maritime growth.





Challenges And The Road Ahead





Despite the robust framework, challenges such as port capacity constraints and higher domestic shipbuilding costs compared to Asian competitors remain. To address these, the government is accelerating project execution through targeted subsidies and fast-tracked approvals, with a goal to quadruple port capacity to 10 billion tonnes by 2047. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring progress to ensure timely completion of the 150 maritime projects under this vision.





Conclusion





India’s establishment of eight major shipbuilding clusters marks a decisive step toward maritime self-reliance and global competitiveness. By integrating advanced infrastructure, fostering global partnerships, and prioritising sustainability, the initiative is set to transform India’s coastal economy, generate massive employment, and anchor the nation’s ascent as a leading force in the global shipbuilding industry.





Agencies







