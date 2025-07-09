



The successful user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) from INS Kavaratti mark a major advancement in India’s indigenous naval defence capabilities.





The significance of ERASR lies in its role as a fully indigenous anti-submarine weapon system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with key Indian defence laboratories.





This achievement not only strengthens the Indian Navy’s ability to counter underwater threats but also showcases India’s progress toward self-reliance in advanced defence technology, supporting the national Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





ERASR is designed to intercept and neutralise hostile submarines at extended ranges, providing a substantial upgrade over the older Russian-origin Rocket Guided Bombs (RGBs) previously in service. Its operational range reportedly exceeds eight kilometres, compared to the five-kilometre range of legacy systems, giving the Navy greater tactical flexibility and reach in anti-submarine warfare.





The system is tailored for launch from indigenous rocket launchers (IRL) on Indian naval ships, ensuring seamless integration with existing platforms.





The ERASR possesses several advanced features that significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities:





Twin-Rocket Motor Configuration: ERASR is equipped with a dual-motor propulsion system, allowing it to be fired in both short-range and long-range modes. This enables the rocket to cover a spectrum of distances from as close as 500 meters up to 8,900 meters (8.9 km), providing flexibility for various tactical scenarios.





High Accuracy And Consistency: The system has been engineered for precise targeting, ensuring reliable performance and consistent accuracy even in challenging maritime conditions. This was validated during user trials where all rockets met their range and detonation objectives.





Electronic Time Fuse: ERASR features an indigenously developed electronic time fuse, which allows precise control over the timing of the warhead’s detonation. This increases the likelihood of successfully neutralising submerged submarines by detonating at the optimal depth and moment.





Warhead Functionality: The warhead demonstrated robust and reliable functioning during trials, with all test firings achieving the expected detonation and effectiveness standards. This ensures operational readiness for real-time deployment.





Indigenous Development And Integration: Designed and developed by DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the ERASR is fully indigenous and intended for launch from Indian-built rocket launchers on naval ships.





Operational Flexibility: ERASR can be fired singly or in salvo mode, depending on mission requirements, and is meant to replace older Russian-origin RGB rockets, extending the operational range from 5 km (RGB) to over 8 km (ERASR).





Production Partners: Bharat Dynamics Limited and Solar Defence & Aerospace are responsible for production, further supporting domestic industry.





These features collectively make ERASR a modern, flexible, and reliable anti-submarine weapon system, reinforcing India’s maritime defence and self-reliance in advanced military technology.





The system demonstrated high accuracy, consistent performance, and reliable warhead functioning during comprehensive trials, where 17 rockets were tested at various ranges and all objectives were met. The warhead has also shown robust performance, confirming the system’s operational readiness.





Production of ERASR involves Indian defence firms such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Solar Defence & Aerospace, further boosting the domestic defence manufacturing sector.





The successful induction of ERASR is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s striking power in underwater warfare, modernize its arsenal, and pave the way for future innovations in indigenous naval weaponry.





IDN (With Agency Input)







