



India has achieved a significant milestone in defence manufacturing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that the nation’s defence production has surpassed ₹1.25 lakh crore. This achievement, highlighted during his address at the 16th Rozgar Mela, underscores the rapid advancements India has made in bolstering its indigenous defence sector.





PM Modi attributed this progress to the credibility established by initiatives such as Operation Sindoor, which has showcased India’s growing self-reliance and technological capabilities in defence manufacturing.





The Prime Minister drew a parallel between the exponential growth in mobile phone manufacturing and the strides made in defence production.





He noted that while India once had only a handful of mobile manufacturing units, the country now boasts around 300 such units, providing employment to millions of young Indians. This transformation in the manufacturing landscape reflects the broader vision of the government to leverage India’s demographic dividend and create robust employment opportunities.





Emphasising the role of youth, PM Modi described them as the nation’s greatest asset and the strongest guarantee of a prosperous future. He highlighted that India’s dual strengths—its vast demographic base and vibrant democracy—are now recognized globally.





The government, he said, is committed to transforming these strengths into engines of economic growth and social development. PM Modi also referenced his recent five-country tour, during which he observed global acknowledgment of India’s youthful energy and the potential benefits of international agreements for Indian youth.





In a bid to further enhance employment prospects, the government has introduced the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme. Under this initiative, young individuals securing their first job in the private sector will receive a government contribution of ₹15,000 towards their initial salary.





The scheme is backed by a substantial budget allocation of ₹1 lakh crore and is expected to facilitate the creation of approximately 3.5 crore jobs across the country. This move is part of a broader strategy to stimulate private sector employment and ensure that India’s youth are equipped with meaningful opportunities for career advancement.





During the 16th Rozgar Mela, PM Modi distributed appointment letters to over 51,000 newly appointed youth in various government departments and organizations via video conferencing. This event not only celebrated the achievements in defence and manufacturing but also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering the next generation and driving India’s economic resurgence through innovation, investment, and inclusive growth.





Agencies







