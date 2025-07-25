



On July 24, 2025, in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated the strong convergence between India and the United Kingdom in the global fight against terrorism.





Addressing a joint press statement, PM Modi emphasised the shared resolve that there can be "no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism." He underlined that forces promoting extremist ideologies must not be allowed to exploit democratic freedoms, insisting that those undermining democracy should be held accountable.





The statement marked a significant moment in bilateral relations, especially in light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which prompted strong condemnation from the United Kingdom. PM Modi expressed gratitude towards PM Starmer and his government for their unequivocal support and solidarity following the attack.





Both leaders acknowledged the pressing need for greater collaboration in combating the threat of terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, which they recognized as dangers to the foundations of both societies.





Further, the leaders addressed the issue of accountability, notably agreeing to intensify cooperation between their countries' security agencies, particularly concerning the extradition of economic offenders and fugitives from Indian law. This reflects a commitment not only to shared security interests but also to upholding justice across national boundaries.





The scope of the discussions extended beyond counterterrorism, as PM Modi and PM Starmer also exchanged views on global geopolitical challenges. These included the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the situation in West Asia, and the broader imperative of maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Both leaders highlighted the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, condemning expansionist tendencies and calling for a focus on development.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, reflecting on the high-level talks, noted the extended deliberation on the menace of terrorism. He acknowledged the continued threats posed by extremism and radicalisation and reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to strengthening international and bilateral responses to these issues.





Significantly, in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, India had taken decisive military action under Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequent attempts at military aggression by Pakistan were repelled, and Indian forces launched retaliatory strikes on airbases, reinforcing India's resolve.





PM Modi’s visit to the UK thus underscored a robust and evolving partnership between the two democracies, rooted in mutual support, a shared vision of justice, and a resolute approach to contemporary global threats.





The dialogue between the leaders not only commemorated solidarity in fighting terrorism but also set the stage for deeper cooperation to defend democratic values and uphold international peace and stability.



Based On ANI Report







