

In a significant stride towards modernising its combat capabilities, the Indian Army recently conducted two key exercises—‘Exercise Divya Drishti’ in Sikkim and ‘Exercise Drone Prahar’ in the Northeast region—focusing on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), drones, and advanced sensor-to-shooter technologies to enhance battlefield effectiveness in high-altitude and challenging terrains.





These exercises underscore the Army’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and achieving self-reliance in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and its decade-long transformation initiative.





‘Exercise Divya Drishti’, held in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim under the guidance of the Trishakti Corps, showcased the Indian Army’s efforts to improve battlefield awareness, real-time surveillance, and rapid decision-making through the use of a combination of ground-based systems, aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and drones.





A standout feature of the exercise was the integration of AI-enabled sensors linked with advanced communication networks, which ensured smooth, secure, and instantaneous data flows between command centres.





This setup significantly enhanced situational awareness and enabled quicker, more informed decisions by creating a robust sensor-to-shooter connection. Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps, lauded the exercise as a major success, emphasizing that the lessons learned will shape future technologies, doctrines, and tactics, enabling the Army to remain prepared for any adversary and terrain.





Parallelly, ‘Exercise Drone Prahar’, observed by Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar of the Spear Corps, marked a landmark military drill focused on validating drone integration into infantry and supporting arms tactical operations under realistic conditions.





This drill highlighted the effective deployment of drones for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and precision targeting, reinforced by real-time sensor-to-shooter links that operate seamlessly across various tactical and operational layers.





An essential aim of this exercise was to extend command reach and elevate situational awareness for tactical commanders through layered aerial surveillance. The exercise also rigorously tested critical components necessary for successful battlefield drone deployment, including airspace deconfliction, secure communication, and multi-service coordination protocols.





As articulated by defence spokespersons and senior Army leadership, these exercises embody the Indian Army’s focused approach toward building a technology-enabled force capable of swift adaptability, superior operational readiness, and dominance in evolving warfare environments.





By integrating artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, drones, and secure communication networks, the Indian Army is strategically positioning itself to face future challenges across the Himalayan frontiers and beyond.





Through these initiatives, India’s military modernisation gains momentum with an emphasis on innovation, agility, and technological superiority, ensuring preparedness against any threat on diverse and demanding battlegrounds.





Based On IANS Report







