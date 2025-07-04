



India’s defence landscape is rapidly evolving with the emergence of cutting-edge innovations driven by disruptive thinking and real-world applications tailored for modern warfare.





Bharat Supply & Support (BSS) Alliance, a Bangalore-based defence start-up, is at the forefront of this transformation, developing advanced military technologies under the Government of India’s Make in India and Startup India initiatives.





Among its groundbreaking innovations is a low-cost Drone Buster system designed to neutralise hostile drone strikes effectively, combining both soft-kill methods such as jamming and spoofing with hard-kill capabilities like high-speed interceptor drones that can physically disable or destroy enemy drones. This dual approach ensures robust defence against increasingly sophisticated aerial threats in all weather conditions.





In addition to anti-drone systems, BSS Alliance has successfully integrated an AK-203 assault rifle onto a low-altitude tactical drone platform, marking a significant leap in India’s tactical combat capabilities. This drone-mounted firearm system enables precision strikes and enhanced mobility in counter-terrorism and urban warfare scenarios, providing the Indian Armed Forces with a versatile and lethal tool for modern battlefield engagements.





The company’s innovations extend to AI-powered autonomous weapon systems, including remote-operated light machine guns capable of target detection and engagement, showcasing India’s growing expertise in autonomous lethal technologies.





BSS Alliance’s efforts are supported by a team of experienced technologists, entrepreneurs, and defence experts committed to advancing indigenous defence manufacturing. Their portfolio includes next-generation designs in small arms, light weapons, communication systems, and advanced sensor technologies, leveraging nanotechnology, AI, computer vision, and machine learning to meet the dynamic needs of Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary, and law enforcement agencies.





The company’s approach aligns with India’s strategic goal of reducing dependency on imports and fostering self-reliance in defence production.





BSS Alliance exemplifies how disruptive innovation and strategic partnerships are shaping India’s defence capabilities, delivering affordable, effective, and technologically advanced solutions that address the complexities of contemporary warfare, particularly in countering drone threats and enhancing tactical combat support.





IDN







