



The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco has issued a safety advisory and is closely monitoring a potential tsunami threat following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





The Consulate has specifically warned Indian nationals residing in coastal areas of California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii to remain vigilant and follow emergency protocols.





The advisory from the Consulate General of India recommends the following precautions for Indian nationals in the affected regions:





Carefully monitor local alerts and warnings issued by US authorities, including local emergency management agencies and the US Tsunami Warning Centers.





Move to higher ground immediately if a tsunami alert is issued.





Avoid coastal areas until the threat subsides.





Be prepared for emergencies and keep essential devices fully charged to stay connected.





The Consulate has activated an emergency helpline number: +1-415-483-6629, and can be reached via email at enquiry.sf@mea.gov.in for assistance.





Following the main quake, an aftershock of magnitude 6.3 struck the Kuril Islands at a shallow depth, indicating ongoing seismic activity in the region.





The 8.8 magnitude earthquake is noted as the strongest in the Kamchatka area since 1952. The tremor triggered tsunami warnings across the northern Pacific, including sirens and evacuations in Hawaii. In Japan, initial tsunami waves of about 20 to 50 centimeters were recorded, with authorities warning of potentially larger subsequent waves. Other Pacific regions under tsunami warnings or advisories include Taiwan, the Philippines, Alaska's Aleutian Islands, parts of Indonesia, and the US West Coast.





The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology forecasts tsunami waves less than one meter high, advising people to stay away from coastal areas during the expected arrival times.





India’s National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) confirmed that this tsunami threat does not extend to the Indian mainland or Indian Ocean region.





The Indian Consulate in San Francisco is actively monitoring the situation and urging Indian nationals along the US West Coast and Hawaii to adhere strictly to local emergency instructions to ensure safety during this heightened tsunami threat period following the major earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.





Based On ANI Report







