



The Indian and Greek navies conducted a joint Passing Exercise (PASSEX) off the coast of Mumbai on July 10, 2025, aimed at enhancing their maritime interoperability and combat capability.





The exercise involved the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tarkash and the Hellenic Navy’s HS Psara. Activities during the PASSEX included tactical manoeuvres, replenishment-at-sea approaches, surface firing, and cross-deck landings, culminating in a ceremonial steam past.





Both navies used the opportunity to validate communication procedures and exchange best practices, thereby strengthening operational readiness and mutual understanding.





Statements from both the Indian and Greek sides emphasised that the joint training contributed significantly to promoting operational readiness and combat capability.





The exercise also highlighted the ongoing commitment of both nations to deepen defence cooperation, as reaffirmed during the Greek Prime Minister’s visit to India in 2024, where leaders agreed to advance defence collaboration, including industrial and innovation partnerships.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted the traditionally strong ties between India and Greece, marked by mutual support on core national interests such as Kashmir and Cyprus.





This PASSEX is part of a broader pattern of increasing naval cooperation between India and its international partners, focusing on interoperability, best practice exchange, and the ability to respond jointly to maritime security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







