



Japan has reaffirmed its full commitment to supporting India's journey to manufacture semiconductors, as highlighted by Ambassador Ono Keiichi during a high-profile visit to the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) and the TATA Electronics facility in Gujarat. Accompanied by more than 60 Japanese business representatives, Ambassador Ono emphasised Tokyo’s dedication to deepening industrial cooperation and advancing India’s ambitions in the semiconductor sector.





The visit, which included senior Japanese business leaders and officials, marked a significant milestone in the India-Japan strategic partnership, especially in the fields of advanced manufacturing, innovation, and sustainability.





The engagement began with a conference in Ahmedabad, featuring key stakeholders such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), JETRO Ahmedabad, and senior Gujarat government officials. Presentations showcased India’s evolving industrial ecosystem and Dholera’s emergence as a hub for advanced manufacturing, particularly semiconductors.





A focal point of the visit was the Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication plant at Dholera, being developed in partnership with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC).





This facility is a flagship project under the Semicon India Programme and is part of over ₹1.54 lakh crore (approximately $18.5 billion) in semiconductor-related investments underway in Gujarat. The Japanese delegation toured Dholera’s infrastructure—including water treatment, power, command centres, and social amenities—reflecting the city’s ambition to be a fully integrated, investment-ready smart city aligned with India’s Vision 2047.





Ambassador Ono, joined by Japan’s Minister of Economic and Development Affairs, also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, highlighting Japan’s intent to deepen economic and industrial ties with the state.





The Ambassador praised Gujarat’s supportive environment for Japanese businesses, noting the presence of over 350 Japanese companies in the region and the state’s reputation as a “second home” for Japan, with dedicated townships, restaurants, and industries.





This visit builds on the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in July 2023 between India and Japan, which aims to strengthen collaboration in semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development, and supply chain resilience. The partnership is designed to leverage Japan’s expertise and India’s growth potential, positioning both nations to address global semiconductor supply chain vulnerabilities and foster sustainable industry growth.





Japan’s engagement in Dholera and the broader semiconductor ecosystem underscores its role as a key technological and investment partner for India, supporting the country’s ambition to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology.





Based On ANI Report







