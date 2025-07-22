



Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh recently emphasised the critical role of the Indian Navy as a vital instrument of national power projection, diplomacy, and regional stability amid escalating global strategic competition, resource conflicts, and security challenges.





Speaking at the launch ceremony of the eighth and final anti-submarine warfare (ASW) shallow water craft, named "Ajay," constructed by the Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), he reiterated the Navy’s increasing importance in securing maritime interests where 80% of global trade transits.





The launch, graced by Vice Admiral Deshmukh’s wife, Priya Deshmukh, marked the culmination of a significant shipbuilding program, with GRSE delivering eight of these specialised shallow water ASW vessels out of a total order of sixteen, the rest being fabricated by a sister shipyard.





These 77.6-meter long and 10.5-meter wide third-generation warships are designed with low draught to operate effectively in coastal waters, enhancing India’s capability to conduct sub-surface surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations including mine laying, and utilise sophisticated anti-submarine weaponry such as lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets, and naval mines. Their ability to coordinate ASW operations with aircraft further multiplies their operational effectiveness.





Vice Admiral Deshmukh highlighted the strategic imperative for the Indian Navy to maintain its stature as a preferred maritime security partner amid global power dynamics, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region—an area witnessing heightened strategic manoeuvring by various powers.





The Indian Navy’s readiness to act as the first responder in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions further underscores its multifaceted role in regional stability.





The Vice Admiral also underscored India’s growing self-reliance in defence production, noting the extensive shipbuilding activities across various Indian shipyards, which reflect a robust indigenous capability. He applauded GRSE’s leading contribution, acknowledging it as the premier defence shipyard in the country with over 110 warships built for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, and one of the few Indian shipyards capable of constructing modern warships, conventional and nuclear submarines, and aircraft carriers.





Commodore (Retd) P R Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, remarked that the new "Ajay" is the third-generation iteration of this class of warships, continuing a legacy dating back six and a half decades to the original “Ajay” — the first indigenous warship inducted in 1961. These versatile vessels significantly enhance the Navy’s coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare prowess, integral to safeguarding India's maritime interests in a complex security environment.





The launch of the "Ajay" represents not only the strengthening of the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities but also symbolises India’s strategic ambition and progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Indian Navy stands as an indispensable element of India’s national power, securing its maritime domain and supporting regional peace and stability in a time marked by significant geopolitical contestation.





Based On A PTI Report







