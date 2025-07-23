



Analyst Elizabeth Brough of the Atlantic Council has argued that India needs to step up significantly to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea, which have come under renewed attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.





The Houthis have escalated their aggression after a lull, sinking vessels such as the Greek-operated, Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C, killing crew members including an Indian security guard. This surge in hostile activity threatens the safety of maritime trade through one of the world's most vital shipping corridors and directly affects India, which is the third-largest supplier of seafarers globally.





The current European Union naval mission, Operation Aspides, launched in February 2024 with an initial one-year mandate to protect commercial shipping against Houthi attacks, struggles to fully secure the area due to inadequate warship resources and restrictive engagement rules allowing firing only in self-defence after an attack.





The United States and its allies have intermittently targeted Houthi missile and drone launches but ceasefires and operational constraints have limited sustained military pressure.





Given this context, Brough highlights the Indian Navy as uniquely positioned to make a difference. India commands a fleet of approximately 130 ships, has recent operational experience rescuing seafarers from Somali pirates, and is emerging as a significant political and naval power in the region.





She proposes that India join Operation Aspides and deploy naval escorts to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea. This involvement could send a strong message deterring Houthi attacks, which currently claim they only target Western interests — Indian naval protection would invalidate such claims. Since the Indian Navy already operates near Somalia, extending its mission to the Red Sea is a natural progression.





Moreover, Brough points out that such cooperation need not require a formal alliance; historical precedent exists wherein countries like Britain and China collaborated in protecting vessels off Somalia without binding political commitments.





She argues that Indian participation would not guarantee complete safety throughout the Red Sea but could restore safe passage at least through critical chokepoints like the Gulf of Aden, alleviating fears among seafarers and stabilising maritime traffic.





The urgency is underscored by the humanitarian dimension: many of the attacked vessels have Indian crew members aboard, and the Philippine government has already banned its seafarers from entering the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after suffering casualties and hostages taken by the Houthis. India has not imposed such a ban but faces significant stakes in protecting its nationals and maritime trade.





Elizabeth Brough calls for India to leverage its naval capabilities and geopolitical stature to play a leadership role in securing the Red Sea shipping lanes.





This step could break the cycle of attacks that Western naval forces have struggled to contain and demonstrate India's commitment to safeguarding global maritime commons relevant to its economic and strategic interests.





Meanwhile, the EU’s Operation Aspides continues with renewed mandate and expanded intelligence roles but remains short of sufficient naval power to guarantee uninterrupted safe passage, emphasizing the value of additional contributions such as India’s.





Thus, the analyst views the Indian Navy as "the only hope" to effectively counter the evolving Houthi threat in the Red Sea and ensure the safety of a critical artery for international shipping and Indian seafarers alike.





Based On The Week Report







