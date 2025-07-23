



Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the United Kingdom on July 23, 2025, to begin a two-nation visit that will subsequently include the Maldives.





The UK visit, spanning July 23-24, primarily focuses on enhancing bilateral relations, highlighted by the signing of the much-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after three years of negotiations.





This FTA is expected to eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and reduce tariffs on 90% of British imports to India. It aims to double bilateral trade from the current USD 60 billion to approximately USD 120 billion by 2030. The agreement will also ease export processes for British products such as whisky and cars.





During the UK visit, PM Modi will engage in wide-ranging talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer covering trade, defence, climate change, innovation, education, and security cooperation. The discussions will reflect the strong, multi-faceted India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), established in 2021, and will include cooperation on emerging critical technologies such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.





Defence and security ties, including regular military exchanges, will be key agenda items. PM Modi is also expected to meet King Charles III.





A significant aspect of the visit will be India raising concerns about Khalistani extremists based in the UK, which have long been a source of tension. The UK government has assured India of taking necessary actions against such extremist groups.





India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has underlined that the presence of Khalistani extremists is not only a concern for India but also affects social cohesion and order in the UK. The discussions will include this issue as well as cooperation on extradition matters related to fugitive economic offenders sought by India.





India and the UK will also review progress on climate action, healthcare, education, and people-to-people ties. The Indian diaspora, constituting about 2.7% of the UK population, continues to play a vital role as a cultural and economic bridge between the two countries.





Following the UK visit, PM Modi will travel to the Maldives from July 25-26 on the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.





This visit marks the first by a Head of State or Government under Muizzu’s presidency and is set against the backdrop of recent bilateral strains. PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations on July 26.





Discussions will focus on further strengthening the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, including ongoing talks for a Free Trade Agreement and an investment treaty between the two nations.





PM Modi’s UK visit centres on the formal signing of the India-UK FTA, deepening strategic and defence ties, addressing security concerns related to Khalistani extremism, and enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, followed by a similarly strategic state visit to the Maldives focusing on maritime security and economic cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







