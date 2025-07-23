



US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. Trump asserted that the two nuclear-armed neighbours were on the brink of a nuclear war, with jets being shot down multiple times during the conflict.





He described the situation as "back and forth," stating that five planes were downed in the last engagement. Trump claimed he intervened by pressuring both nations with trade threats to stop the hostilities, asserting, “I called them and I said no more trade if you do this,” portraying his actions as decisive in averting further escalation.





This conflict followed India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), affiliated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, claimed responsibility for the terror strike.





The US Department of State later designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist on June 17, a move welcomed by India as a strong message of India-US counterterrorism cooperation. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lauded the designation, emphasising bilateral efforts against terrorism.





While Trump has reiterated his ceasefire mediation claim at least 25 times since May 10, including during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, India has consistently rejected any third-party intervention in the peace process.





According to Indian officials, the ceasefire was the result of direct communication between the Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan, initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO on May 10 to request a halt to hostilities. India has maintained that its military action, including Operation Sindoor, remained within the conventional domain and denied any linkage between trade pressures and the ceasefire.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Trump's foreign policy as "aggressive" and "results-driven," noting his efforts to reduce global conflicts. She cited his role in ending the India-Pakistan conflict, ongoing efforts to manage the Russia-Ukraine war, destruction of Iran’s nuclear sites, and attempts to negotiate ceasefires elsewhere, including Israel-Gaza hostilities.





The Indian political opposition has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Trump's repeated claims, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanding parliamentary debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Ramesh highlighted that while Trump has asserted his role repeatedly, the Indian government has not firmly refuted these claims publicly, which has led to domestic political scrutiny.





President Trump claims to have played a critical role in halting a war between India and Pakistan, emphasising trade leverage and preventing nuclear escalation. However, India firmly denies these claims, underscoring that the ceasefire was mutually negotiated bilaterally through direct military channels without external mediation or trade pressure.





The US government’s designation of the terror group responsible for the Pahalgam attack aligns with India’s counterterrorism stance, highlighting at least some cooperation amid these conflicting narratives.





Based On ANI Report







