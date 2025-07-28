



The Indian Navy is poised to significantly enhance its undersea warfare capabilities with the potential induction of nine advanced submarines under the ambitious Project 75(India) or P75(I), pending approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).





This project, estimated to cost between ₹90,000 and ₹1,00,000 Crores, aims to address increasing strategic challenges posed by the expanding naval presence of China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean region.





Under P75(I), the first batch would include six state-of-the-art submarines featuring Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, which greatly improves stealth by allowing the vessels to remain submerged for extended periods without resurfacing for air.





An additional three submarines would follow a year after the primary contract's signing as per the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 guidelines. Production is expected to begin roughly three years after contract finalization, with delivery spread over a decade thereafter.





This project marks a significant transition from India's existing submarine collaboration with France under the Scorpene-class Kalvari programme to a new partnership with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems alongside Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in India.





The P75(I) submarines incorporate advanced design and construction know-how transfer, local production of critical mission systems, and account for inflation-related cost escalations internationally and domestically.





The shift also reflects a strategic move away from the Kalvari-class Scorpenes, as further orders under that project are unlikely due to outdated design and delays in the AIP system's readiness.





The nine advanced submarines will bolster India’s maritime defense posture amid increased activity by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy and Pakistan’s growing submarine fleet. However, the pause on additional Scorpene-class production might impact local shipyard workforce retention and revenues in the short term, a trade-off the government appears willing to make in favour of long-term strategic advantage.





The P75(I) submarines will be equipped for comprehensive naval warfare roles, including anti-surface, anti-submarine, and land-attack capabilities, coupled with modern stealth and endurance features, thus significantly advancing India’s underwater combat proficiency over the next decade.





Based On Money Control Report







