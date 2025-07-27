The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, bearing hull number F44, arrived in St. Petersburg on July 25, 2024, docking alongside the city's Angliyskaya (English) Embankment. This visit was part of a four-day stay to participate in the 328th Russian Navy Day celebrations scheduled for July 28, 2024.





INS Tabar, a Talwar-class frigate built at St. Petersburg’s Baltic Shipyard and commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2004, symbolizes the enduring naval cooperation between India and Russia.





During its visit, INS Tabar was warmly welcomed by the Russian Navy and took part in professional interactions designed to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability.





These included a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Russian Navy ship Soobrazitelny on July 30, involving complex manoeuvres such as communication drills, search and rescue tactics, and replenishment-at-sea operations. Such exercises reinforce the strong bilateral naval ties and highlight the professionalism on both sides.





INS Tabar was one of three foreign naval vessels participating in the Russian Navy Day parade alongside ships from the Chinese Navy (Jiaozuo destroyer) and the Algerian Navy (La Soummam training ship).





The parade, revived in St. Petersburg by presidential decree since 2017, features a large assembly of about 200 ships and boats, showcasing Russia’s rich naval heritage and modern capabilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the Indian sailors aboard INS Tabar as he reviewed the parade on the Neva River.





The visit and participation of INS Tabar in these celebrations underscore the strong maritime and diplomatic ties between India and Russia. The Indian Navy stated that the visit aligns with India's policy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and aims to deepen naval interoperability and cooperation. Additionally, the crew of INS Tabar engaged in cultural exchanges, including visits to local sights and ceremonial events in St. Petersburg.





In the broader context, this event continues a tradition of Indian naval engagement in Russian Navy Day celebrations, with INS Tabar previously participating in the 2021 parade marking the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy. The ongoing visits reflect an enduring naval partnership fostered through joint exercises, professional exchanges, and goodwill visits.





Thus, the visit of INS Tabar to St. Petersburg in July 2024 is a significant diplomatic and military event that reinforces the robust maritime partnership between India and Russia on the occasion of the Russian Navy Day celebrations.





InterFax Russia







