



Following a dramatic escalation in hostilities along the Thailand-Cambodia border, US President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of both countries have agreed to immediately meet for ceasefire negotiations after three days of deadly confrontations that have left more than 30 people dead and displaced over 1,30,000 individuals.





President Trump, currently visiting Scotland, stated on social media that he spoke separately with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, warning that continued violence could jeopardise pending US trade agreements with both nations.





Trump emphasised that “both parties are looking for an immediate ceasefire and peace,” detailing his mediation efforts and adding that both countries were eager to return to the “trading table” once fighting subsides.





Neither the White House nor embassies involved have confirmed the specifics or timing of these ceasefire talks, though Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham acknowledged a readiness to seek a ceasefire “in principle” while urging sincere intention from Cambodia.





The violence marks the bloodiest period on the Thailand-Cambodia frontier in over a decade, with significant clashes escalating in Thailand's Trat Province and Cambodia's Pursat Province, opening a new front over 100km from the initial conflict zone.





The current crisis was sparked by the late-May death of a Cambodian soldier, resulting in retaliatory deployments along their disputed 817km border. This dispute is deeply rooted in historical grievances over territorial claims, especially around the ancient Preah Vihear Temple, which was awarded to Cambodia in a 1962 International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision—a ruling Thailand has never fully accepted.





Casualty reports from both sides highlight the severity of the conflict, with at least 20 fatalities in Thailand (comprising seven soldiers and thirteen civilians) and 13 deaths reported from Cambodia (five soldiers and eight civilians). The skirmishes, involving artillery, rockets, landmines, and accusations of cross-border attacks, have resulted in widespread destruction and caused hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Humanitarian concerns are mounting, and both nations have accused each other of unlawful aggression.





Diplomatic efforts are also underway beyond US mediation. The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern for the escalation and called for an immediate ceasefire, offering to facilitate dialogue between the parties. Malaysia, holding the rotating ASEAN chair, has appealed to both leaders to implement an immediate ceasefire as well.





President Trump compared the current crisis to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, claiming his interventions brought that episode to a “successful halt” — a claim contested by Indian officials, who assert the cessation of hostilities was agreed directly between Indian and Pakistani military leaders.





In the South Asian context, the recent India-Pakistan flare-up began after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, leading to India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, retaliatory drone and missile exchanges, and a truce after four days, achieved through high-level military communication.





As of now, the region remains on alert. Thailand has closed all border crossings with Cambodia, and the situation remains tense despite the promise of imminent talks. The international community continues to monitor events closely, urging restraint and a peaceful resolution to one of Southeast Asia’s most enduring border disputes.





Based On ANI Report







