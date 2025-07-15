

During a high-profile diplomatic meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the exceptional strength and value of China’s relationship with Russia, describing it as the “most stable, most mature and most strategically valuable relationship between major powers in the world today.”





This statement was made as Wang met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Beijing following a visit to North Korea, where he received further assurances of support for Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and shifting global dynamics.





Wang Yi’s remarks came against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, notably the protracted conflict in Ukraine and increasingly fraught relations between both China and Russia with the United States.





The Chinese foreign ministry’s readout of the meeting emphasized a shared commitment to deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation, promoting mutual development and revitalization, and responding jointly to the challenges of a turbulent and changing world order.





Both ministers highlighted the depth and resilience of their bilateral ties, with Wang noting that China and Russia consistently approach their cooperation from a long-term, strategic perspective. The meeting was also framed as part of ongoing preparations for future high-level engagements, including anticipated visits and summits between the two countries’ leaders.





Areas of Discussion





The talks between Wang and Lavrov covered a broad range of international issues, reflecting the global scope of their partnership:





Korean Peninsula: Both sides exchanged views on security and stability in the region, building on Lavrov’s recent discussions in North Korea.





Ukraine Crisis: The Ukraine conflict was a central topic. While China maintains a stance of neutrality, it has not condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion nor called for a withdrawal of Russian troops. Beijing instead advocates for a political resolution and criticizes Western countries for prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.





Iranian Nuclear Issue: The ministers discussed ongoing efforts to address the Iranian nuclear situation, reiterating the importance of diplomatic engagement.





Other Global Hotspots: According to the Russian foreign ministry, the agenda also included the Israeli war in Gaza and relations with the United States, though the Chinese statement did not mention Washington explicitly.





China’s Position On The Ukraine War





China continues to assert its neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, calling for dialogue and a political settlement. Despite these claims, China’s refusal to denounce Russia’s actions and its regular criticism of Western military support for Ukraine have led to skepticism among Ukraine’s allies. There have also been allegations, denied by Beijing, of Chinese firms supplying dual-use goods to Russia.





China’s official statements frequently stress the need for an end to hostilities and warn against what it describes as Western efforts to “add fuel to the fire” of the conflict. At the United Nations, China has occasionally supported resolutions calling for an end to the fighting while abstaining from votes demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal.





Strategic Implications





The meeting between Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov illustrates the deepening strategic alignment between China and Russia. Both countries see value in presenting a united front on key international issues, particularly in the face of what they perceive as Western attempts to contain their rise and influence. Their partnership encompasses collaboration in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, G20, and APEC.





China’s approach to its relationship with Russia remains guided by a blend of pragmatic interests and shared opposition to Western dominance in global affairs. The latest meeting serves to reinforce their comprehensive strategic partnership and signals continued coordination on major regional and international challenges.





International Agencies







