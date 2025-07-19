

In a firm demonstration of its advancing military capabilities and strategic intent, India has conducted two significant weapons tests, sending an unambiguous message to both Pakistan and China.





Over the past two days, the country has successfully tested the Akash Prime air defence system and the nuclear-capable Agni-I and Prithvi-II ballistic missiles, reflecting both technological progress and geopolitical resolve.





Akash Prime Air Defence System: Enhanced Capabilities For Mountain Warfare





The Akash Prime air defence system was tested twice in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, an area that borders China and is of increasing strategic importance. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Dynamics, Akash Prime is an advanced version of the original Akash system, specifically tailored for the Indian Army.





It features improvements in targeting, engagement envelope, and operational performance. Notably, Akash Prime can operate effectively at altitudes above 4,500 meters, an enhancement crucial for deployment along the border with China.





During its most recent tests, the Akash Prime system successfully destroyed two high-speed aerial unmanned targets, showcasing its ability to protect sensitive airspace against hostile drones and aircraft.





Its capability to intercept aerial threats up to a 25-kilometre range makes it a formidable shield, especially in mountainous terrain. The Indian Army is preparing to deploy this system along critical areas of the border, bolstering air defence where it is most needed.





Agni-I And Prithvi-II Ballistic Missile Tests: Reinforcing Nuclear Deterrence





In parallel, India also conducted successful tests of the Agni-I and Prithvi-II short-range ballistic missiles from the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha. Both missiles are integral components of India’s nuclear deterrence strategy.





Prithvi-II: This missile has a range of approximately 350 kilometres and is capable of delivering a payload of up to 500 kilograms. Its reliability and operational flexibility have made it a mainstay in India’s missile arsenal.





Agni-I: With a range between 700 and 900 kilometres and the ability to carry a 1,000-kilogram payload, Agni-I significantly enhances India’s reach and deterrence posture. Its mobile launch capability adds survivability and rapid deployment options.





These tests reaffirm India’s operational readiness and its resolve to maintain a credible minimum deterrent, underscoring the reliability and potency of its missile forces.





Strategic Messaging And Geopolitical Implications





Both sets of tests are widely interpreted as powerful signals to Pakistan and China. The timing and location of the Akash Prime tests – in Ladakh, close to the disputed border with China – demonstrate India’s focus on fortifying its northern frontiers, following repeated standoffs and continued infrastructure build-up by both sides in the region.





Meanwhile, operational use of the Akash system during hostilities with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor in May underlines its battlefield utility and readiness.





Similarly, the continued validation of nuclear-capable missiles is intended to reinforce deterrence in South Asia, assuring adversaries of India’s ability to respond decisively to any threat. These dual exercises not only highlight indigenous defence technology advancements but also express India’s strategic resolve to safeguard its sovereignty amid complex security dynamics.





Agencies







